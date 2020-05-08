Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Brent Douglas Lee, 49, 300 block of Beauvoir Circle, Anderson. Booked 11:32 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated – endangerment, and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Marquice Devon Bush, 37, 1200 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:36 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• William Paul Casto, 47, 900 block of South Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 5:41 p.m. Wednesday, check fraud and forgery.
• Jamie Elliot Murdock, 46, 700 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson. Booked 6:08 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Shelby Lee Ray, 24, 2100 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 7:22 p.m., possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe and possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Jason Eugene Shaw, 44, 700 block of West Main Street, Chesterfield. Booked 10:55 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and criminal recklessness.
