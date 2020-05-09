JAIL LOG
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 187. Total in custody: 236.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• John Joseph Labruna, 26, 1600 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, Florida. Booked 1:35 a.m. Thursday, public intoxication by alcohol/drugs.
• Athena Arian Rada, 21, 3100 block of West 32nd Street, Anderson. Booked 7:43 p.m. Thursday, two counts of probation violation.
• Jo’Beau Atiba Almond, 26, 300 block of Rehoboth Road, Bowman, Georgia. Booked 8:29 p.m. Thursday, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, sexual misconduct with a minor and dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish/salvia.
• Marc Anthony Jones, 27, 12900 block of North County Road 175 East, Alexandria. Booked 8:39 p.m. Thursday, two counts of rape-intercourse, three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, confinement and pointing a firearm.
• Robert Edward Hamer Jr., 60, 1400 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 11:42 p.m. Thursday, operating while intoxicated, endangering a person; driving while suspended, criminal suspension; and invasion of privacy.
• Tyson Neil Conwell, 40, 100 block of Spring Valley Drive, Alexandria. Booked 12:39 a.m. Friday, habitual traffic violator.
• Taylor John Hill, 27, 57100 block of White Pine Trail, South Bend. Booked 2:38 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine and two counts of dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• David Michael Butgereit, 50, 100 block of Cottonwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:16 a.m. Friday, intimidation and domestic battery.
