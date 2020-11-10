Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 228, total in custody 290.
These people were booked into the Madison County Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• William Wayne Huston III, 32, 3900 block of Laurel Lane, Anderson. Booked 4:17 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Kenneth Calvin Buckley, 43, 300 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:49 a.m. Friday, serious violent felon in possession of firearm.
• Lagushia Sherain Harris, 43, 500 Picadilly, Anderson. Booked 10:57 a.m. Friday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention, theft with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion, theft with a value up to $750 and four counts violation of suspended sentence.
• Chelsey Lynn Smith, 25, 1800 block of Woodview Lane, Anderson. Booked 11:57 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Tyrell Antuane Davis, 35, 1900 block of Lafayette Street, Anderson. Booked 12:26 p.m. Friday, two counts failure to appear, two counts bond revocation, invasion of Privacy, residential entry and identity deception.
• Hunter Lee Adams, 22, 400 block of East Wood Street, Francisco. Booked 2:11 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Alexander Brainer Celaya, 19, 2500 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:24 p.m. Friday, two counts resisting law enforcement, operator never licensed and reckless driving.
• Robert Thomas Brumback, 51, 2600 block of West Eight Street, Anderson. Booked 8:53 p.m. Friday, stalking violation and invasion of privacy.
• Daniel Keith Smith, 21, 1200 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 9:27 p.m. Friday, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage; possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance; and invasion of privacy.
• Cornelius Jarmal Seed, 25, 4400 block of Linwood Court, Indianapolis. Booked 10:12 p.m. Friday, interfering with the reporting of a crime, intimidation and domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Ryan Michael Downing, 37, homeless. Booked 1:26 a.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Jeronimo Salazar-Segura, 61, 2200 block of Nelle Street, Anderson. Booked 1:51 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operator never licensed.
• Brooke Nicole Cash, 39, 1400 block of East 60th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:21 a.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Laci Ann-Michell Malone, 33, 2300 block of West Eigth Street Road, Anderson. Booked 5:42 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, prior conviction, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Stacey Lynette Noland, 50, 100 N. Belmont Street, Alexandria. Booked 6:32 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Billy Donn Riddle, 45, 1700 block of Miller Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:02 a.m. Saturday, criminal trespass.
• David Christopher Fields, 29, 1700 block of Bittersweet Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:06 a.m. Saturday, public intoxication by drugs, possession of counterfeited substances and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tiara M. Mitchum, 27, 2000 block of Sheffield Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:14 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Amy Jo Larrison, 50, 3300 block of Beach Boulevard, Cicero. Booked 8:34 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Robert Leroy Justin Gray III, 33, 2200 block of West 25th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:20 p.m. Saturday, violation of in-home detention.
• Jacob Dean Adams, 27, 3500 block of Burton Place, Anderson. Booked 6:23 p.m. Saturday, violation of work release.
• Tina Marie Dushane, 50, 7400 North County Road 600 West, Frankton. Booked 10:40 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• William Mathew Carson, 36, 100 Central Way, Pendleton. Booked 9:31 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery and strangulation.
• Christine Alyce Skipper, 42, 900 block of South Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 4 a.m. Sunday, possession of legend drug or precursor.
• Timothy Douglas Elsten II, 32, 1100 block of Greenbriar Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:39 a.m. Sunday, battery against a public safety official.
• Justin Brant Keel, 36, 3000 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked 5:17 p.m. Sunday, violation of probation and contempt of court.
• Stephen Christopher Snyder, 48, 100 block of South 11th Street, Frankton. Booked 7:41 p.m. Sunday, battery in a rude, insolent, angry manner.
• Alexis Daniel Morgan, 19, 1300 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 8:16 p.m. Sunday, battery against a public safety official, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
