Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday or Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officer, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Shawn Robert Gardner, 28, 1600 block of West Tenth Street, Anderson, booked at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
Drake Myles Owens, 30, 2300 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson, booked at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
Julie Marie Strohl, 58, Pendleton, booked at 10:06 a.m. Tuesday, court commitment.
Jessica Renee Rhoads, 42, 2100 block of Pitt Street, Anderson, booked at 10:37 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of probation violation.
Hanna Marie Phillips, 31, 4400 block of County Road 100 South, Anderson, booked at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday, violation of pretrial release.
Oliver Keith Weaver Jr., 45, Indianapolis, booked at 12:31 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
Aaron Matthew Flecker, 33, Alexandria, booked at 1:26 p.m. Tuesday, court commitment.
Nicholas Andrew Conner, 39, Elwood, booked at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of auto theft, burglary, two counts of theft and possession of paraphernalia.
Ronald Milton Maddox Jr., 31, Elwood, booked at 4:02 p.m. Tuesday, four counts of court commitment.
Rachel Elizabeth Reed, 28, 1400 block of West 16th Street, Anderson, booked at 5:07 p.m. Tuesday, contempt of court.
Jalon Rahnez Perry, 24, 2600 block of West 25th Street, Anderson, booked at 7 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
Erin Shanoah Simms, 43, 1500 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson, booked at 9:24 p.m. Tuesday, theft.
Trey Guzman Williams, 29, Loveland, Colorado, booked at 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, auto theft, possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
Thomas Wayne Schoettmer, 44, 2400 block of Rangeline Road, Anderson, booked at 11:54 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Jeremiah Dan Deane, 39, Elwood, booked at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine and intimidation.
Ashley Ann Gearns, 35, Yorktown, booked at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine and hold for work release.
James Michael Pratt, 45, Elwood, booked at 3:33 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of violation of suspended sentence, probation violation and two counts of hold for another jurisdiction.
Marquita Johnisa Thomas, 38, Marion, booked at 5:13 a.m. Wednesday, driving with a suspended license and hold for another jurisdiction.