Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday or Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tyler Ray Hurd, 33, Elwood, booked at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Thomas Earl Young, 64, 1800 block of Fulton Street, Anderson, booked at 12:59 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of court commitment.
Kirstein Lynnette Davis, 47, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 3:06 p.m. Wednesday, violation of work release.
Gary Ervin Smith II, 32, Elwood, booked at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday, three counts of violation of work release.
Rebecca Kay Needham, 52, 1600 block of West 10th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday, criminal trespass and public intoxication.
Scott Douglas Herbig, 59, 2500 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson, booked at 5:31 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
Paul Alex Sayayu, 36, 1200 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson, booked at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of child molest.
Mickey Jean Diaz, 42, Elwood, booked at 12:34 a.m. Thursday, possession of cocaine, possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, two counts driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana.
Kurtis Edward Whisler, 38, Elwood, booked at 3:55 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.