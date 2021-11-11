Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Johnny Darrell Meador II, 44, 1600 block of East County Road 1300 North, Alexandria. Booked 8:57 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, implied consent refusal, possession of legend drug or precursor, possession of Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Zachary Joe Hickey, 29, 4200 block of East Bluegrass Drive, Muncie. Booked 11:38 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Patricia Louise Tank, 47, 400 block of Howard Street, Muncie. Booked 11:52 a.m. Monday, violation of probation and two counts violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Cory Scott Whiteaker, 24, 2200 block of Bosart Street, Indianapolis. Booked 10:38 p.m. Monday, violation of probation and failure to appear.
• Seth Dean Crockett, 29, 3600 block of Bearwood Drive, Pendleton. Booked 3:47 p.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• William Alen Keihn, 31, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 4:26 p.m. Monday, violation of pretrial release.
• Matthew Jordan Shafer, 32, 200 block of Kessler Boulevard, Seymour. Booked 5:33 p.m. Monday, violation of Drug Court.
• William Ray Gipson, 56, 2400 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 5:43 p.m. Monday, violation of work release.
• Johnathon Matthew Simmons, 46, 500 block of South Coventry Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:38 p.m. Monday, operating with a controlled substance in body.
• Jack Wesley Osborn Jr., 54, 1200 block of North J Street, Elwood. Booked 10:18 p.m. Monday, obstruction of justice; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance; and theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Jimmy Marie Springate, 53, homeless. Booked 12:57 a.m. Tuesday, criminal trespass.
• William Dale Blackmond, 60, 400 bock of Selkirk Drive, Fairmount. Booked 9:43 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content between 0.08 and 0.15%.
• Christopher Rontez Daywaun Smith, 28, first block of West 40th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:03 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear, seriously violent felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a Sub-Schedule II,III, IV controlled substance and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Vanessa Louisa Green, 43, 400 block of Greentree Drive, Marion. Booked 3:34 p.m. Tuesday, violation of in-home detention.
• Dusty Marie Trosper, 27, 200 block of North Walnut Street, Fowlerton. Booked 3:43 p.m. Tuesday, contempt of court.
• Anthony Joseph Sharpe, 40, 2300 block of Raintree Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, possession of syringe.
• Jacob Allen Lantz, 37, homeless, Anderson. Booked 10:12 p.m. Tuesday, auto theft and possession of syringe.
• James Jerell Allen, 31, 700 block of South Booth Street, Marion. Booked 10:27 p.m. Tuesday, attempted operating with controlled substance in body and attempted driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
