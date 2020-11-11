Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 230, total in custody 290.
These people were booked into the Madison County Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Amber Irene Raison, 22, 2550 Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:46 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Amorn Chordpunyawongse, 38, 2400 block of Guilford Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 10:23 a.m. Monday, contempt of court.
• Quincy Bernard Lewis, 31, 600 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 5:56 p.m. Monday, public indecency, indecent exposure; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and public intoxication by drugs.
• Christopher James Short, 40, 400 block of North County Road 500 East, Anderson. Booked 6:43 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Jerry Chance Mabbitt, 30, 100 block of Kim Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:29 p.m. Monday, two counts violation of Drug Court.
• William Clint Wagner, 41, 300 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 8:50 p.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Jason Andrew Black, 48, 6200 block of West Indiana 28, Tipton. Booked 8:51 p.m. Monday, habitual traffic violator.
• Rebecca Lynn Fritz, 55, 1500 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked 12:37 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
• Steven Dwayne Williams, 25, 1600 block of South Drexel Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 2:16 a.m. Tuesday, battery with injury on a pregnant woman and domestic battery.
• Hunter Lee Adams, 22, 400 block of East Wood Street, Francisco. Booked 2:51 a.m. Tuesday, possession of syringe and resisting law enforcement.
• Dennis Michael Fritz, 54, 9800 block of East 256th Street, Cicero. Booked 4:55 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine; obstruction of justice; possession of syringe; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Aliceson Jean Arnold, 19, 400 block of Main Street, Chesterfield. Booked 5:17 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, minor possessing alcohol and operator never licensed.
• Whitney Hope Creamer, 34, 2710 South F Street, Elwood. Booked 6:16 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine; possession of syringe; maintaining a common nuisance; and possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance.
• John Douglas Cole, 51, 100 block of North 11th Street, Elwood. Booked 6:46 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear; possession of Schedule I, II, III, I(V, V controlled substance; and possession of paraphernalia.
