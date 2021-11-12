Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Caleb Ashur Richardson, 20, first block of Coventry Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:22 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia.
• Albert Denson Riser Jr., 42, 1500 block of West 950 North, Fortville. Booked 3:56 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and intimidation.
• Devon Ashton Wade, 28, 2600 block of Highland Road, Anderson. Booked 11:01 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• James Melvin Gosha, 48, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:41 a.m. Wednesday, two counts domestic battery.
• Austin Cole Glasscock, 25, 100 block of West Third Street, Fairmount. Booked 3:39 p.m. Wednesday, violation of pretrial release.
• Evan Dalton Spahr, 18, 1000 block of Parkway Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, sexual battery, battery with bodily injury, battery in an angry, rude insolent manner, battery with bodily waste and criminal mischief with a loss at least $50,000 leading to interruption impairment of utility service, public record, law enforcement animal.
• Terri Lee Bell, 23, 300 block of south Indiana 13, Fortville. Booked 7:03 p.m. Wednesday, two counts failure to appear.
• Matthew Brandon Bruce, 40, 7000 block of America Way, Indianapolis. Booked 8:31 p.m. Wednesday, possession of a handgun without a license.
• Kristin Elaine Furnish, 38, 1300 block of West First Street, Anderson. Booked 12:31 a.m. Thursday, manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
