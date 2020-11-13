Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Tuesday to Thursday.
• Arielle Roxanne Johnson, 34, 400 block of South Indiana Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 7:12 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance; and possession of paraphernalia..
• Tyson Jerome Taylor, 31, 3900 block of Hoosier Woods Court, Anderson. Booked 8:23 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery with bodily injury to pregnant family if the pregnancy is known.
• Jacquilynn Kathleen Brooks, 41, 6400 block of Raldon Road, Anderson. Booked 10:01 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Kodi Dee Knotts, 27, 12900 block of North County Road 300 West, Alexandria. Booked 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, violation of work release.
• Kellie Sue Bussen, 50, 700 block of High Street, Anderson. Booked 5:01 p.m. Tuesday, criminal trespass.
• Sheila Diane Akers, 47, 2900 block of Snow Creek Road, Clay City, Kentucky. 1:47 a.m. Wednesday, possession of a Schedule I, II, II, IV, V controlled substance and two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Robert Joseph Perry, 32, 100 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Christopher Raytello Clark, 30, 1300 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 6:46 a.m. Wednesday, battery with bodily injury and residential entry, no trespassing or intent of felony theft.
• Ethan Wyatt Cull, 22, 10700 block of South County Road 300 East, Muncie. Booked 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, residential entry, burglary/breaking entering.
• Martez Davion Griffin, 20, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:14 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Eugene Thomas Boswell, 23, 7400 block of Indiana 144, Homer. Booked 7:52 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Justus Jayshawn Davis, 19, 400 block of Milton Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:37 a.m. Thursday, rape and sexual misconduct with a minor/statutory rape.
• Michael Robert Harless, 35, 2100 block of East Indiana 38, Markleville. Booked 2:04 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation and domestic battery.
• Nathaniel Eugene Burnett Jr., 22, 700 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:33 a.m. Wednesday, confinement and domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 and younger.
