Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 211. Total in custody: 249.
These people were booked into the Madison County Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jessica Ann Leisure, 41, homeless, Alexandria. Booked 10:59 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Christopher George Everman Jr., 22, 300 block of East 39th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:21 a.m. Thursday, violation of work release, escape/failure to return to lawful detention and two counts violation of suspended sentence.
• Chad Edward Burnett, 18, 2100 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 1:55 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Chad Lee Wright, 31, 1800 block of Martin Street, New Castle. Booked 8:04 p.m. Thursday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Jevon Carlos Donnell Jackson, 27, 3200 block of Pennway Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:06 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Brandon Ray Montgomery, 28, first block of Tiger Lane, Alexandria. Booked 10 p.m. Thursday, possession of syringe.
• Tra’Kevion Sentrez Anthony, 18, 1100 block of Garnet Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:02 a.m. Friday, criminal trespass.
• Robreelle Jennai Dean, 26, 3300 block of North park Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 12:25 a.m. Friday, battery with bodily injury.
• Hunter Matthew Wagoner, 25, 4000 block of Devon Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 1:50 a.m. Friday, interference with the reporting of a crime, domestic battery and confinement.
• Natasha Leanne Elsten, 31, 100 block of East 21st Street, Anderson. Booked 6:26 a.m. Friday, fraud on a bank/financial institution and check fraud.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.