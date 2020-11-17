Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 236, total in custody 273.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Donald Joseph Howard, 39, 3100 block of Mound Road, Anderson. Booked 10:01 a.m. Friday, auto theft and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
• Charles Blake Zirkle, 34, 2500 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 10:45 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Michael V. Jackson, 45, 400 block of West Broadway Street, Alexandria. Booked 12:33 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance.
• Kenneth Justyn Price, 28, 900 block of N. Morton Street, Fairmount, Booked 12:45 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Tra'Kevion Sentrez Anthony, 18, 1100 block of Garnet Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:39 p.m. Friday, criminal trespass.
• Shane Joseph Conwell, 44, 600 block of West Monroe Street, Alexandria. Booked 2:40 p.m. Friday, habitual traffic violator.
• Douglas Nathan White Jr., 52, 400 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 3:25 p.m. Friday, habitual traffic violator and violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Kyrell Dar'tez Cole, 17, 1900 block of Rosewood Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:47 p.m. Friday, two counts murder.
• Tyler Lee Willhoite, 20, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 5:57 p.m. Friday, two counts violation of work release.
• Boraguard Jacksondean Hoffman, 34, 400 block of South 21st Street, Elwood. Booked 5:57 p.m. Friday, two counts neglect of a dependent child.
• Melanie R. Hoffman, 39, 1300 block of South E Street, Elwood. Booked 5:59 p.m. Friday, two counts neglect of dependent child.
• Cassandra June Elsten, 26, 200 block of South park Street, Frankton. Booked 10:13 p.m. Friday, two counts failure to appear.
• Jayden Everett-Wesley Goodwin, 18, 10800 block of Mansfield Way, Ingalls. Booked 10:56 p.m. Friday, domestic battery with injury by an adult against a family member 14 and younger.
• Savannah Marie Shanks, 27, 1300 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson. Booked 11:36 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Deonte Lamar Sutton, 24, 1600 block of Cedar Street, Anderson. Booked 1:52 a.m. Saturday, violation of Community Correction and Violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• LaShawn Korreese Long, 24, 1200 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:40 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear, intimidation, criminal mischief, pointing a firearm and confinement.
• Mark Andrew Gibson, 54, 300 block of West Eighth Street, Lapel. Booked 3:44 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Killian Madison Mendenhall, 23, 700 block of South Broadway Street, Pendleton. Booked 4:55 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Tra'Kevion Sentrez Anthony, 18, 1100 block of Garnet Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:09 a.m. Saturday, criminal trespass.
• Timothy Neal Neal Caudill, 60, 500 block of East Broadway, Ingalls. Booked 6:57 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Maxwell David Wolner, 35, 1600 block of Indiana Avenue, Kokomo. Booked 10:07 p.m. Saturday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body; operator never licensed; and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility while having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment.
• Stacee Nickole Branum, 23, 200 block of West 38th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:40 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Tosha Ann Watson, 40, 1200 block of West Second Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:31 a.m. Sunday, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and refusal to aid an officer.
• Zachary Joe Hickey, 28, 4200 block of East Bluegrass Drive, Muncie. Booked 9:47 a.m. Sunday, habitual traffic violator and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Barbara Jo Lawson, 49, 7200 block of West County Road 300 South, Lapel. Booked 8:37 p.m. Sunday, interference with custody.
• Jacob Tyler Johnson, 37, 3500 block of Sumner lake Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:34 p..m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Shalee Marie Key, 21, 2400 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 10:04 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Kirsten Alaine Osman, 22, 2400 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 10:18 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Kody Ernest Hicks, 35, 200 block of East Eighth Street, Matthews. Booked 12:03 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Trever Allen Harpel, 20, 2300 block of South Eighth Street, Elwood. Booked 12:58 a.m. Monday, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Brittany Rene McCord, 23, 1700 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 1:03 a.m. Monday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Tye E. McCown, 38, 300 block of East Sixth Street, Matthews. Booked 1:16 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of a handgun without a license, shoplifting with a value up to $750, shoplifting with a value between $750 and $50,000, possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement and counterfeiting.
• Misty Dawn Lukens-Carey, 43, 2700 block of Delaware Street, Anderson. Booked 1:38 a.m. Monday, robbery.
• Austin Cole Glasscock, 24, 100 block of West Third Street, Fairmount. Booked 1:39 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Mark Allen Carlton, 34, 3900 block of Jackson Street, Muncie. Booked 1:57 a.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear.
• Damon Germaine Roosevelt Armour, 29, 2000 block of Brentwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:46 a.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Lizabeth Marie Arnold, 37, 100 block of West 15th Street, Muncie. Booked 5:50 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
