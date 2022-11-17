Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail the evening of Thursday, Nov. 10, through Wednesday morning Wednesday, Nov. 16. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Blake Edward Johnson, 36, 4200 block of West Indiana 32, Anderson, booked at 5:24 p.m. Thursday, strangulation and two counts of domestic battery.
Ronald Ray Ellington, 59, 2100 block of George Street, Anderson, booked at 5:39 p.m. Thursday, court commitment.
Dylan James Horn, 34, Windfall, booked at 11:39 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and probation violation.
Kyle Richard Newhard, 53, Ossian, booked at 4:25 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a syringe and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Kevin Richard Hanshew, 18, 500 block of West County Road 300 North, Anderson, booked at 6:45 a.m. Friday, aggravated battery.
Cartiae Chanel Nunn, 33, 2400 block of Anthony Avenue, Anderson, booked at 12:16 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Qasim Ihsan Brown, 24, 1200 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson, booked at 12:27 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Brandon Nicholas Gall, 25, 900 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson, booked at 2:40 p.m. Friday, theft, nonsupport of a dependent, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving scene of property damage accident, possession of marijuana and unlawful carry of a handgun.
Barron Michael Byers, 31, 3700 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson, booked at 3 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Julie Deanna Kelly, 53, Converse, booked at 6 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Rashad Olawon Broadnax, 33, homeless, Anderson, booked at 7:39 p.m. Friday, criminal trespass.
Mickey Joe Elder, 55, Elwood, booked at 8:30 p.m. Friday, probation violation.
Zachary William Glover, 53, 3500 block of Clark Street, Anderson, booked at 9:41 p.m. Friday, domestic battery and confinement.
Charles James Enyeart, 33, 100 block of Willow Lane, Anderson, booked at 10:42 p.m. Friday, failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
Nathan Allen Harris, 24, 3400 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 11:05 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body.
Devon Michael Owens, 28, 4100 block of Haverhill Drive, Anderson, booked at 1:11 a.m. Saturday, strangulation, domestic battery, criminal mischief, probation violation and two counts of parole violation.
Tasha Nicole Ryan, 33, 2400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, four counts of probation violation and two counts of domestic battery.
Bobbette Leigh-Ann Parke, 41, 300 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 12:07 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
Rebecca Kay Needham, 52, 100 block of West 12th Street, Anderson, booked at 12:52 p.m. Saturday, criminal trespass.
Brandon Eldon Davidson, 24, Chesterfield, booked at 1:29 p.m. Saturday, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of sanctions.
Yasmina Lanea Bennett, 23, 900 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson, booked at 3:17 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
Kristen Sue Reeder, 30, Galveston, booked at 6:37 p.m. Saturday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Kyle James Beeman, 38, Elwood, booked at 9:21 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
Ricky Joe Holford Jr., 30, Gaston, booked at 9:29 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery, criminal mischief and interference with reporting of a crime.
Jordan Christopher Zerlak, 31, 800 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson, booked at 10:12 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
Janel Dwayne Williams, 49, Indianapolis, booked at 11:17 p.m. Saturday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Gregory Dewayne Smith Jr., 34, Alexandria, booked at 1:45 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Thomas Michael Cairns, 34, Fortville, booked at 3:39 a.m. Sunday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Montia Shavell Hill, 32, 2200 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 5:24 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment
Mark Jason Buckner, 49, 2500 block of Raible Avenue, Anderson, booked at 5:42 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
Patrice Ann Turpin, 61, 400 block of West 12th Street, Anderson, booked at 6:14 a.m. Sunday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Ma Elena Reyes Limon, 38, 1500 block of West Second Street, Anderson, booked t 7:50 a.m. Sunday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
John Martin Johnson, 54, Markleville, booked at 11:36 a.m. Sunday, two counts of failure to appear.
Robert Dale Barger, 38, Pendleton, booked at 1:05 p.m. Sunday, confinement, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement and interference with reporting of a crime.
David Alan Petoa, 54, 100 block of Vineyard Street, Anderson, booked at 5:31 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
Morgan Ashley Boone, 28, Fortville, booked at 6:03 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
Jesus Eduardo Flores, 41, Elwood, booked at 6:13 p.m. Sunday, two counts of operator never licensed.
Amy Nicole Boner, 41, 200 block of Plum Street, Anderson, booked at 6:56 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
Tyler Dale Hough, 28, 300 block of South Parkway Drive, Anderson, booked at 9:40 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
Charles Jerome Holmes, 37, 2400 block of Impala Drive, Anderson, booked at 9:47 p.m. Sunday, driving with a suspended license and invasion of privacy.
Lester Kendrick Wright, 51, 100 block of Lansdown Way, Anderson, booked at 10:59 p.m. Sunday, court commitment.
Robert A. Deaton, 36, Elwood, booked at midnight Sunday, 12 a.m. Monday, domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
Jacquilynn Kathleen Brooks, 43, 6000 block of Raldon Road, Anderson, booked at 9:42 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
Jennifer Lynette Vanderberg, 39, Muncie, booked at 10:11 a.m. Monday, habitual traffic offender.
Eddie Alonzo Sherrill, 33, Muncie, booked at 11:39 a.m. Monday, two counts of domestic battery.
Judy Landon Fowler, 40, Elwood, booked at 11:45 a.m. Monday, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a legend drug and two counts of resisting law enforcement.
Eric Dee Semon, 29, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 4:30 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy and probation violation.
Lisa Rene Fox, 41, 2500 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson, booked at 4:44 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
Andrew Nathan Troup, 19, Avon, booked at 4:54 p.m. Monday, failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
William Joseph Clough, 52, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 5:47 p.m. Monday, three counts of contempt of court and probation violation.
Meredith Jane Rowley, 50, 1500 block of VanBuskirk Road, Anderson, booked at 5:58 p.m. Monday, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
Lori Anne Glenn, 52, 6400 block of Schell Lane, Anderson, booked at 8:21 p.m. Monday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving scene of property damage accident.
Reuben Jamal Grant, 34, 1700 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 11:01 p.m. Monday, two counts of failure to appear.
Boureima Salifou, 43, Indianapolis, booked at 4:03 a.m. Tuesday, driving with a suspended license, operator never licensed and hold for another jurisdiction.
Richard Allen Jackson Jr., 42, 2300 block of West 17th Street, Anderson, booked at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, nonsupport of a dependent.
Brayden Allen Michael Brown, 19, 1000 block of Silver Street, Anderson, booked at 10:57 a.m. Tuesday, neglect of a dependent, bodily injury.
Brandon Lamont McCain, 31, 4500 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson, booked at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday, court commitment.
Melvin Edward Hayes, 39, Indianapolis, booked at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday, probation violation.
Jacob Tyler Johnson, 39, 3500 block of East Sumner Lake Drive, Anderson, booked at 2:04 p.m. Tuesday, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
Rondale James Hamilton, 31, 1800 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson, booked at 2:06 p.m. Tuesday, court commitment.
Barbara Sue Humphrey, 56, 1000 block of Columbus Court, Anderson, booked at 5:26 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine and theft.
Anthony Edward Baxter, 29, 100 block of Times Square Way, Anderson, booked at 7:09 p.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, intimidation, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and probation violation.
Andrew Albert Weaver, 62, Converse, booked at 1:24 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of resisting law enforcement, two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of possession of paraphernalia.
Alejandro Ezequial Bedolia-Gaylan, 33, 1000 block of Sycamore Street, Anderson, booked at 1:26 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operator never licensed.
John Samual Throgmorton Jr., 47, Chesterfield, booked at 2:35 a.m. Wednesday, theft, domestic battery, three counts of invasion of privacy, intimidation, four counts of violation of adult day reporting and probation violation.
Stacee Nickole Branum, 25, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 3:26 a.m. Wednesday, violation of work release.
Phoenix Michael Huffman, 27, 200 block of North County Road 400 East, Anderson, booked at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear and parole violation.
Ralph Patrick Randolph, 50, Carmel, booked at 5:18 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.