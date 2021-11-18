Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Marjorie Harris, 57, 300 block of North Chester Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 9:57 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• James Lee Peterson, 42, 100 block of West 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:13 a.m. Tuesday, possession or purchase of an animal for fighting, animal fighting contest promoting, neglect of an animal, possession of animal fighting paraphernalia and harboring a nonimmunized dog.
• Mechel Renae Nieman, 43, 1500 block of North B Street, Elwood. Booked 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Lucas R. Kaelber, 21, 2100 block of Hill Street, Anderson. Booked 4:52 p.m. Tuesday, eight-count violation of Drug Court.
• Jeffrey Thomas Duvall, 34, Putnamville Correctional Facility, Putnamville. Booked 9:42 p.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement.
• Aaron Lamont Sawyer, 51, 3500 block of North Emerson Way, Indianapolis. Booked 11:28 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Dustin A. Golliher, 36, 600 block of South A Street, Gas City. Booked 2:22 a.m. Wednesday, habitual traffic violator.
• Adam Nathaniel Monarez, 22, 700 block of West Madison Street, Alexandria. Booked 2:27 a.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• Antoinette Marie Caceres, 34, 900 block of East 23rd Street, Anderson. Booked 5:11 a.m. Wednesday, battery with bodily injury.
