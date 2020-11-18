Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 233, total in custody 270.
These people were booked into the Madison County Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Daniel Richard Finley, 44, homeless, Anderson. Booked 10:40 a.m. Monday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ariel Renee Dalton, 27, 1500 block of South P Street, Elwood. Booked 11:03 a.m. Monday, battery against a public safety official.
• Robert Climber Weaver II, 37, 1900 block of South I Street, Anderson. Booked 11:39 a.m. Monday, possession of syringe.
• Sadie Nicole Cosby, 26, 1500 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 6:53 p.m. Monday, failure to appear and neglect of dependent child.
• Ryan Jacob Stewart, 40, 3000 block of Sherman Street, Anderson. Booked 10:13 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Aaron Kyle Stickney, 47, 800 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 11:44 p.m. Monday, residential entry and public intoxication by alcohol.
• Stanley Richard Ewing, 25, 300 block of Baldwin Street, Greenfield. Booked 2:13 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Gabrielle Jewel Neblett, 23, 1200 block of South Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:28 a.m. Tuesday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Josiah Franklin Short, 21, 1900 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:39 a.m. Tuesday, theft.
