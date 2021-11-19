Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 236; total in custody, 302.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jason Eldon Walker, 46, 3700 block of East County Road 300 North, Anderson. Booked 10:49 a.m. Wednesday, violation of in-home detention.
• Heather Ann Tucker, 48, 2000 block of Wagon Wheel Court, Anderson. Booked 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation and failure to appear.
• Sierra Rose Ashbaugh, 19, 1600 block of North C Street, Elwood. Booked 2:11 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• David Vu, 26, 800 block of Walnut Street, Fishers. Booked 3:18 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery with serious bodily injury and strangulation with no/minor injury.
• Raymond Leonard Phillips III, 20, 2200 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 4:09 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine; possession of Sub-Schedule V controlled substance and two counts possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Christopher Anthony Milton, 33, Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 7:23 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Trista Anne Israel, 34, 100 block of North 10th Street, Elwood. Booked 8:11 p.m. Wednesday, false informing/reporting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.