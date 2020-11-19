Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 232, total in custody 266.
These people were booked into the Madison County Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Megan Nichole Davidson, 28, 1400 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 10:14 a.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy and violation of suspended sentence.
• Dominique Isiah Glispie, 33, 1100 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:44 a.m. Tuesday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention and domestic battery with bodily injury to a known pregnant family member.
• Michaela Da Janae Byrd, 19, 2600 block of West 26th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:58 a.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
• David Edward Cummings, 58, 1500 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:01 p.m. Tuesday, habitual traffic violator.
• Sonya Jo Faith Blount, 34, 1100 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 3:38 p.m. Tuesday, three counts violation of Drug Court.
• Dakota Lee Shallenberger, 27, 8400 block of West County Road 1100 North, Elwood. Booked 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, possession of syringe; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Thomas J. Shinkaruk, 32, 7600 block of North 650 East, Albany. Booked 5:29 p.m. Tuesday, three counts failure to appear.
• Heather Nadine Lynne Hoffman, 38, homeless. Booked 6:32 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Tori Lynn Zachary, 22, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 8:04 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy and resisting law enforcement.
• Randy Carl Abbott, 33, 100 block of East Fifth Street, Lapel. Booked 12:51 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear and violation of work release.
• Cristino Luis Herrera, 21, 100 block of F Court, Westfield. Booked 1:41 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Derrick Lavern Nunn, 46, 300 b.ock of Stoner Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:42 a.m. Wednesday, aggravated battery, felon in possession of firearm and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Joshua Daniel Dewey Groves, 42, 7000 block of Grosvinor Place, Indianapolis. Booked 1:43 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more; and reckless driving.
• Larry Gene Burns Jr., 50, 2100 block of Forkner Street, Anderson. Booked 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation and two counts failure to appear.
• Angela Lynn Stiles, 41, 300 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 5:44 a.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
