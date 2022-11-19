Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Cody Michael McLaughlin, 35, Alexandria, booked at 9:27 a.m. Thursday, criminal trespass.
Kenny Mark Aronson, 46, Noblesville, booked at 10:05 a.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
Joshua Martin Erwin, 27, 3600 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson, booked at 2:23 p.m. Thursday, bond revocation.
William Keith Lakey, 54, Markleville, booked at 3 p.m. Thursday, court commitment.
Wade LeRoy Roby, 19, Elwood, booked at 4:51 p.m. Thursday, battery and criminal mischief.
Spencer Dakota Nice, 23, Frankfort, booked at 5:16 p.m. Thursday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Jamie Ray Cobientz, 45, 2000 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 5:21 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
Dazhea Monique Dies, 27, 3600 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson, booked at 8:02 p.m. Thursday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Adam Porter Witte, 40, Alexandria, booked at 8:54 p.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
TJ Patrick Scott, 36, 4200 block of Alhambra Drive, Anderson, booked at 9:34 p.m. Thursday, probation violation.
Jennifer Lynn Cook, 46, 500 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson, booked at 10:15 p.m. Thursday, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief and parole violation.
Brandon Lee Harris, 45, Elwood, booked at 10:42 p.m. Thursday, battery.
Mason Levi Steele, 24, 500 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson, booked at 11:13 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and operator never licensed.
Michael Eugene Richardson, 54, McCordsville, booked at 2:46 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
Dennis Dewayne Boards Jr., 42, 1600 block of West 19th Street, Anderson, booked at 3:27 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.