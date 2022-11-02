Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday through Sunday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Daniel J. Blume, 41, Indianapolis, booked at 10:03 a.m. Friday, serious felon in possession of a firearm and theft of a firearm.
Kyrell Dar’tex Cole, 19, 1900 block of Rosewood Drive, Anderson, booked at 11:58 a.m. Friday, court commitment.
Aaron Lee Sharp, 49, Sharpsville, booked at 1 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
Shanda Denise Davidson, 51, Alexandria, booked at 1:03 p.m. Friday, contempt of court.
Jeffrey Colton Downs, 24, Pendleton, booked at 1:43 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
Joseph Wayne Gee Jr., 28, 2700 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson, booked at 1:51 p.m. Friday, court commitment and hold for another jurisdiction.
Lewis Tyrone Jones II, 29, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 2:02 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Tyler Marcus Brown, 36, Alexandria, booked at 2:09 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Brian Michael Maxwell, 52, homeless, Anderson, booked at 2:12 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
John C. Coffey Jr., 45, 200 block of West 29th Street, Anderson, booked at 2:55 p.m. Friday, failure to appear and court commitment.
Elijah Lu Ramsey, 31, Pendleton, booked at 4:39 p.m. Friday, failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
Nathanial Harris, 42, 3400 block of Wells Street, Anderson, booked at 4:48 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine and hold for another jurisdiction.
Michael Brandon Morelock, 36, 500 block of North C ounty Road 650 West, Anderson, booked at 5:20 p.m. Friday, criminal conversion, two counts of probation violation, serious violent felon in possession of a firearm.
Timothy Eric Sanders, 27, Elwood, booked at 5:21 p.m. Friday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Julie Deanna Kelly, 53, Converse, booked at 5:54 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Cherie Nicole Kraus, 34, homeless, Anderson, booked at 6:02 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
Rachelle Re’nee Herbert, 48, Muncie, booked at 6:36 p.m. Friday, violation of work release.
Lanny Lane Westrater, 50, 1300 block of Chester Street, Anderson, booked at 8:58 p.m. Friday, domestic battery and strangulation.
Shaun Michael Thomas, 34, Alexandria, booked at 12:32 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
James Allen Pryor, 50, 800 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson, booked at 1:43 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
Jermaine Hendrickson, 40, Indianapolis, booked at 2:21 a.m. Saturday, reckless driving, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operator never licensed.
Charles William Dunlap, 42, 1700 block of Delaware Street, Anderson, booked at 5:33 a.m. Saturday, court commitment.
Alex Leonardo Suarez, 61, Noblesville, booked at 5:34 a.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, aggressive driving, reckless driving and operator never licensed.
Thomas Gregory Krieger Jr., 29, 700 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson, booked at 2:05 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
Craig William Watson, 45, 1700 block of Noble Street, Anderson, booked at 2:41 p.m. Saturday, two counts of failure to appear, two counts of contempt of court, two counts of theft.
Ever Andres Gonzales, 25, 800 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson, booked at 4:31 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery, intimidation and hold for another jurisdiction.
Terrie Ann Looper, 43, Markleville, booked at 6:22 p.m. Saturday, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a syringe, two counts of possession of paraphernalia and two counts of violation of day reporting.
James Melvin Gosha, 49, 1600 block of Walton Street, Anderson, booked at 1:59 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
Justin Scott Counceller, 39, 500 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson, booked at 2:29 a.m. Sunday, two counts of failure to appear.
Brian David Skidmore, 26, 1800 block of Silver Street, Anderson, booked at 2:50 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Timothy Eugene Newsome, 19, Shelburn, booked at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Brian Allen Rigsby, 42, Alexandria, booked at 1:16 p.m. Sunday, theft, assisting a criminal, failure to appear, probation violation and hold for another jurisdiction.
Anthony Michael Esparza, 20, 2700 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson, booked at 2:37 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery and strangulation.
Trevor Jacob Huff, 27, Elwood, booked at 6:25 p.m. Sunday, two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts operator never licensed and two counts of probation violation.
Noel Antonio Chirinos, Westfield, booked at 6:42 p.m. Sunday, neglect of a dependent and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Robert Haywood Hill, 29, 900 block of Woodlawn Drive, Anderson, booked at 10:39 p.m. Sunday, dealing in cocaine, manufacturing methamphetamine, theft of a firearm, unlawful carry of a firearm, resisting law enforcement and probation violation.
Allen Ray Buck Jr., 29, 2900 block of George Street, Anderson, booked at 11:09 p.m. Sunday, two counts of invasion of privacy.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.