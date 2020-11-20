Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 221, total in custody 268.
These people were booked into the Madison County Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Brian Leighton Bevel, 21, first block of North Mustin Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:56 a.m. Wednesday, criminal recklessness.
• Christian Joseph Anthony Brantlinger, 20, 4100 block of East 38th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:04 a.m. Wednesday, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
• Carly Ciara Jean Cox, 24, 300 block of Selkirk Drive, Fairmount. Booked 11:56 a.m. Wednesday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention and two counts violation of Community Corrections.
• Jennifer Nicole Johnson, 37, 100 block of Darin Court, Anderson. Booked 12:19 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation and three counts violation of Drug Court.
• Samuel Alexander Weist II, 31, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 2 p.m. Wednesday, four counts violation of continuum of sanctions.
• Craig David Jackson, 37, 900 block of Pogue Street, Frankton. Booked 4:29 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear, residential entry and battery with bodily injury.
• Deanna Sue Riser, 57, 900 block of Jefferson Street, Frankton. Booked 4:43 p.m. Wednesday, residential entry.
• Jeswyan Thomas, 41, 2900 block of South Gallatin Street, Marion. Booked 5:41 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Tiko Jerome Terry, 38, 1900 block of West Wilno Drive, Marion. Booked 5:44 p.m. Wednesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Steven Albert Spangler Jr., 49, 2200 block of South Elem Street, Muncie. Booked 6:37 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Jonathon David Pitts, 35, 1900 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 6:44 p.m. Wednesday, confinement and domestic battery.
• Paul Norman Sorget, 55, 1800 block of Bent Grass Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Rachelle Re’nee Herbert, 46, 3500 block of Willoughby, Muncie. Booked 7:17 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Tanner McCord Perkins, 28, 5600 block of South Cladwell Drive, Pendleton. Booked 8:05 p.m. Wednesday, possession of syringe.
• Rose Mary Howlett, 51, 2000 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked 2:26 a.m. Thursday, two counts failure to appear; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating a vehicle while intoxicated and reckless driving.
