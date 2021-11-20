Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Blake Ryan Pleak, 34, 1000 block of Redrock Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:44 a.m. Thursday, two counts failure to appear.
• Quinton Alexander Porter, 29, 1700 block of North Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:57 a.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Hadyn Avery Rhoads, 20, 2800 block of Deerfield Run Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 3:54 p.m. Thursday, three counts failure to appear.
• Dayton A. Bryson, 24, 4600 block of Clark Street, Anderson. Booked 11:15 a.m. Thursday, contempt of court, child support.
• David Jay Stapleton, 47, 1200 block of East Sigler Street, Frankton. Booked 9:32 a.m. Thursday, three counts violation of pre-trial release.
• Aaron Dee Capps, 37, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 11:38 a.m. Thursday, two counts violation of work release.
• Jacob Dean Monyhan, 32, 9700 block of Sunset Lane, Elwood. Booked 2:27 p.m Thursday, violation of in-home detention.
• Nathan Brent Gilliam, 31, 1700 block of East 18th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:44 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear and contempt of court, child support.
• Christopher Robert Berry, 36, 2700 block of Horton Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:57 p.m. hursday, possession of child pornography.
• Billy T. Myrick, 41, 500 block of East 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:02 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Hannah Darlene Wolfe, 26, 200 block of East Allen Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:40 a.m. Friday, disorderly conduct and possession of methamphetamine.
