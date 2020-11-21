Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 213. Total in custody: 255.
These people were booked into the Madison County Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Aidan Taylor Cassidy, 21, 2100 block of North Glenwood Avenue, Muncie. Booked 9:48 a.m. Thursday, child molesting.
• Teresa Marie Villini, 48, 900 block of East 21st Street, Anderson. Booked 2:19 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Mark’Quan Darrelle Lee, 23, 2300 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:39 p.m. Thursday, battery in a rude, angry, insolent manner.
• Jacob Eugene Moore, 19, 2500 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:25 p.m. Thursday, criminal trespass.
• Raymi Zaiden Smith, 19, first block of Leota Street, Orestes. Booked 9:21 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Jimmy Edward Griffin II. 36, 1500 block of Halford Street, Anderson. Booked 12:54 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Rodney Jerrett Rice Jr., 30, 200 block of South 22nd Street, Elwood. Booked 1:36 a.m. Friday, disorderly conduct, public intoxication by drugs and possession of paraphernalia.
• John Henry Stanley, 40, 2600 block of Spring Street, New Castle. Booked 4:48 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.