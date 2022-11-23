Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Friday to Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Christopher William Buentello, 34, 3900 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson, booked at 11:19 a.m. Friday, domestic battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
Robert Rondel White, 56, 2200 block of Cedar Street, Anderson, booked at 12:26 p.m. Friday, parole violation.
Donald Westly-Dillon Lohrey, 42, Mount Summit, booked at 1:53 p.m. Friday, four counts of court commitment.
Ryan Matthew Gustin, 50, 1800 block of Monica Lane, Anderson, booked at 2:15 p.m. Friday, intimidation.
Jasmine Samone Quash, 31, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson, booked at 2:39 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
Clarence Robert Jackson, 68, homeless, Anderson, booked at 2:57 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
Barron Michael Byers, 31, 3700 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson, booked at 3:01 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Deyon K. Cardenas, 31, Muncie, booked at 3:21 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Shawn Adam Bishop, 30, Elwood, booked at 3:23 p.m. Friday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Erika Denise Andrews, 45, Ingalls, booked at 7:45 p.m. Friday, theft.
Jacob Allen Lantz, 38, homeless, Anderson, booked at 11:40 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
Eugene Clifford Penny, 42, Muncie, booked at 11:44 p.m. Friday, violation of suspended sentence.
Tina Reene Shelton, 49, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson, booked at 11:48 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
Justin Thomas Smith, 32, 500 block of High Street, Anderson, booked at 1:20 a.m. Saturday, two counts of probation violation.
Kevin Austin Pulley, 31, 2200 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson, booked at 2:08 a.m. Saturday, habitual traffic offender and probation violation.
Christopher Michael Meredith, 22, Wilkinson, booked at 2:52 a.m. Saturday, contributing to delinquency of a minor, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body and possession of marijuana.
Samantha Lynn Bennett, 30, Muncie, booked at 3:36 a.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.
Kobey D. Heath, 25, 1500 block of East County Road 600 South, Anderson, booked at 6:54 a.m. Saturday, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
Baymont Owen Winer, 20, Pendleton, booked at 10:17 a.m. Saturday, two counts of public intoxication and two counts of resisting law enforcement.
Troy Wayne Thornberry, 37, 1800 block of Woodbine Drive, Anderson, booked at 1:40 p.m. Saturday, probation violation, violation of suspended sentence and violation of sanctions.
Hanna Cheri Dalton, 31, 3100 block of Mills Street, Anderson, booked at 3:09 p.m. Saturday, residential entry and criminal mischief.
Katrina K. Kimbro, 36, address unknown, booked at 10:26 p.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Anthony Lawless, 39, 2800 block of Brown Street, Anderson, booked at 12:44 a.m. Sunday, two counts of invasion of privacy.
Brandon Scott York, 30, Whitestown, booked at 1:10 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia and two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Kevin Frederick Fields, 55, Daleville, booked at 4:54 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body and possession of marijuana.
Jordan Michael Weaver, 31, 500 block of Woodlawn Drive, Anderson, booked at 6:28 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
Paul Cao Vu, 49, Muncie, booked at 11:33 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear, invasion of privacy and criminal trespass.
Amber Marie Hahn-Ford, 35, 2100 block of Noble Street, Anderson, booked at 10:25 p.m. Sunday, residential entry.
Christopher Shane Davis, 50, 900 block of Raible Avenue, Anderson, booked at 10:26 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
Joshua Chase Davis, 22, 900 block of Raible Avenue, Anderson, booked at 10:32 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
Kataina Lynn Cornwell, 66, 400 block of North County Road 500 East, Anderson, booked at 10:39 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Sierra Nichole Hahn, 37, 700 block of East 27th Street, Anderson, booked at 11 p.m. Sunday, residential entry.
Jerome Haynes Jr., 30, 1400 block of Nelle Street, Anderson, booked at 12:41 a.m. Monday, invasion of privacy and unlawfull carry of a handgun.
Brady Charles Cogswell, 36, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 4:13 a.m. Monday, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
Whitney Donna Barnard, 30, 3200 block of Highlander Drive, Anderson, booked at 4:37 a.m. Monday, criminal conversion.
Michael Ray Bond II, 40, Eaton, booked at 11:05 a.m. Monday, possession of a syringe and hold for another jurisdiction.
Kayla Louanne Glumac, 32, homeless, booked at 11:24 a.m. Monday, public intoxication and neglect of a dependent.
Damien Lee McGuire, 25, 2200 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 11:26 a.m. Monday, unlawful carry of a handgun, unlawful carry of a handgun with a prior conviction, possession of a machine gun without a license and criminal recklessness.
Kenneth Ronald Kendall, 53, Marion, booked at 3:01 p.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, operator never licensed, two counts of hold for another jurisdiction and court commitment.
Brian Andrew Burns, 44, 2100 block of Forkner Street, Anderson, booked at 3:19 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
Cedric Darnell McGrady, 40, 2100 block of South Madison Avenue, Anderson, booked at 3:35 p.m. Monday, two counts of failure to appear.
Rolland G. Shoup II, 63, Indianapolis, booked at 4:11 p.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement.
Robert Lee Hendricks, 40, 500 block of Morton Street, Anderson, booked at 4:26 p.m. Monday, dealing in cocaine, manufacturing methamphetamine, serious violent felon in possession of a handgun, intimidation, pointing a firearm and possession of marijuana.
Janessa Rachelle Marie Curtin, 19, 300 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson, booked at 5:48 p.m. Monday, two counts of neglect of a dependent.
Jeffrey Allen Rude, 47, 100 block of Layton Road, Anderson, booked at 10:18 p.m. Monday, contempt of court.
Wesley Lee Hood Sr., 62, 1000 block of Fox Trace Drive, Anderson, booked at 5:39 a.m. Tuesday, probation violation and driving with a suspended license.