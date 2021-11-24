Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday through Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Jordan Geoffrey Grider, 37, 4400 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 12:22 p.m. Friday, nonsupport of dependent child.
Arthur Douglas Hall, 35, 2700 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 1:42 p.m. Friday, contempt of court and failure to appear.
Rusty Allen Stoops, 45, 800 block of West First Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:42 p.m. Friday, contempt of court.
Michael Anthony Lawless, 38, 2800 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked at 4:26 p.m. Friday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Thomas Charles Strong, 31, Jonesboro. Booked at 4:29 p.m. Friday, violation of in-home detention.
Jonathan Paul Howard, 42, 300 block of East 48th Street, Anderson. Booked at 5:31 p.m. Friday, resisting law enforcement.
Jessie Lee Niccum, 43, 1200 block of East 46th Street, Anderson. Booked at 5:42 p.m. Friday, battery.
Ashton M. Hudson, 18, 2200 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked at 7:13 p.m. Friday, two counts of child molest.
Jordan Treshawn Fuller, 19, Marion. Booked at 1:58 a.m. Saturday, operating with controlled substance in body and possession of marijuana.
Ginger, Leigh Martinez, 36, 2800 block of Dewey Street, Anderson. Booked at 3:39 a.m. Saturday, possession of marijuana and possession of a legend drug.
David Allen Wigner, 63, 1800 block of East 18th Street, Anderson. Booked at 5:33 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
Herman George Idlewine III, 57, Frankton. Booked at 11:35 a.m. Saturday, habitual traffic offender, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Jaramiah Griffin Randall Watson, 30, Pendleton. Booked at 2:25 p.m. Saturday, two counts of violation of continuum sanctions.
Walter Arman Smith, 45, 2600 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:35 p.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine, three counts of violation of re-entry court and three counts of probation violation.
John Roderick Horner, 55, Indianapolis. Booked at 5:19 p.m. Saturday, two counts of invasion of privacy.
Andrea Michelle Aguirre, 37, 2900 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked at 7:22 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
Deyon K. Cardenas, 30, Muncie. Booked at 4:23 a.m. Sunday, two counts of operating while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, one count of hold for another jurisdiction.
Garrison Lee Hood, 53, 1600 block of West Tenth Street, Anderson. Booked at 10:29 a.m. Sunday, violation of probation.
Jeffrey Wayne Valentine, 57, 1600 block of West Tenth Street, Anderson. Booked at 10:41 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
Rebecca Kay Needham, 51, 2900 block of Apache Drive, Anderson. Booked at 10:57 a.m. Sunday, violation of probation, violation of work release and failure to appear.
Mario Dimas, 28, 3700 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson. Booked at 11:58 a.m. Sunday, two counts of failure to appear.
Haley R. Bloyd, 28, 5000 block of Kristin Place, Anderson. Booked at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, driving while suspended and failure to appear.
Jonathan David Pitts, 36, 7000 block of Sprague Street, Anderson. Booked at 5:40 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
Mark Anthony Akin, 42, 1900 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked at 12:39 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
Daniel Bailey Wallace, 25, 200 block of Ivy Lane, Anderson. Booked at 2:59 a.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement and failure to return to lawful detention.
Shane Michael Swift, 32, Alexandria. Booked at 12:05 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
Maresha Darnace McCloud, 29, 1400 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked at 12:47 p.m. Monday, two counts of violation of mental health court.
Juan Cruz-Sanchez, 36, 2200 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 2:21 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
Charles Joseph McAlpin, 53, Summitville. Booked at 4:25 p.m. Monday, violation of probation.
Keith Leon Parker, 61, Elwood. Booked at 8:05 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
Ena Lynn Moore, 54, 1200 block of Indiana Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 8:31 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
Daquel Quomillous Jones, 31, 2200 block of Fountain Street, Anderson. Booked at 9:35 p.m. Monday, two counts of resisting law enforcement and two counts of failure to appear.
Jeffrey Alan Melton, 51, 2400 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked at 9:52 p.m. Monday, driving while suspended, invasion of privacy and violation of probation.
Brittanie Jean Scott, 1200 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked at 12:59 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
Levi Forrest Tucker, 42, Noblesville. Booked at 1:26 a.m. Tuesday, public intoxication.
William Alfred Keatts Jr., 42, 2700 block of Dewey Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:27 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to appear.
Kelton Dean Lee Cook, 31, Chesterfield. Booked at 3:26 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
