Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail Friday through Saturday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• James Randall Sizelove, 56, Alexandria, booked at 8:49 a.m. Friday, criminal deviate conduct, sexual misconduct with a minor, two counts of child solicitation and possession of child pornography.
• Richard Robert Stewart, 31, 2500 block of Autumn Lake Drive, Anderson, booked at 9:57 a.m. Friday, neglect of a dependent and criminal recklessness.
• Jacy Lee Cook, 35, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:07 p.m. Friday, parole violation.
• Angel Marie Holten-Baker, 31, 2400 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 5:39 p.m. Friday, crimiinal trespass and hold for in-home detention.
• Roger Kenneth Niccum, 37, 2700 block of West 18th Street, Anderson, booked at 6:03 p.m. Friday, dealing cocaine and possession of a syringe.
• Tra’Kevion Sentrez Anthony, 18, 1000 block of Garnet Drive, Anderson, booked at 8:14 p.m. Friday, criminal trespass, residential entry, two counts of probation violation.
• Troy Allen Jarrell, 48, Elwood, booked at 1:03 a.m. Saturday, disorderly conduct, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and public intoxication.
• Cody Dawson Estes, 35, 3400 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson, booked at 6:38 a.m. Saturday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Stevie L. Lagle, 36, 400 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson, booked at 10:16 a.m. Saturday, probation violation and false identity statement.
• Dylan Andrew Davis, 23, 400 block of West 11th Street, Anderson, booked at 10:25 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
• David Barron Dimas, 35, 2200 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 12:21 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Joseph Nathaniel Ridge, 36, 600 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 3:01 p.m. Saturday, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement and hold for work release.
• Shauwna Renae Hanah, 41, Pendleton, booked at 5:02 p.m. Saturday, five counts of failure to appear, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
• Nicole Lynn Smith, 41, 4600 block of Southview Drive, Anderson, booked at 6:02 p.m. Saturday, robbery and probation violation.
• Linda Kay Allen, 63, 2200 block of Raintree Drive, Anderson, booked at 7:21 p.m. Saturday, habitual traffic offender.
• Jesse Ray Waymire, 42, 400 block of West 34th Street, Anderson, booked at 8:35 p.m., Saturday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Whitley Starr Ann Marie Allen, 22, 300 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson, booked at 10:47 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Joel Soto Jr., 23, Elwood, booked at 1:31 a.m. Sunday, four counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and two counts of possession of marijuana.
• Kendra Kathleen Foor, 33, Elwood, booked at 2:02 a.m. Sunday, probation violation and failure to appear.
• Emmanuel Louis Perez, 26, 5000 block of Picea Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 11:58 a.m. Sunday, intimidation and domestic battery.
• Michael Clare Dickey, 53, Frankton, booked at 1:28 p.m. Sunday, battery.
• Charles Wayne Snow, 39, Lebanon, booked at 4:29 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• Keira Talise Desields, 21, 300 block of East 31st street, Anderson, booked at4 5:08 p.m. Sunday, battery, intimidation, criminal mischief and hold for another jurisdiction.
• Aquille Tyriq Miles, 20, 4000 block of Champions Court, Anderson, booked at 7:21 p.m. Sunday, possession of a schedule drug and possession of cocaine.
• Joshua Gage Trout, 21, 2000 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson, booked at 7:26 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear and two counts of probation violation.
• Lisa Rene Fox, 39, 2500 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson, booked at 10:48 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Brayton Joseph Thomas, 21, Elwood, booked at 2:49 a.m. Monday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jesse Taylor Chelli, 28, Lapel, booked at 4:58 a.m. Monday, rape.
• Jacob Robert Gordon, 19, Ingalls, booked at 7:07 a.m. Monday, sexual misconduct with a minor.
• Daniel Ray Kilgore, 22, 1200 block of Anderson-Frankton Road, Anderson, booked at 12:53 p.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement, striking a law enforcement animal, escape, probation violation and violation of work release.
• Rachel Esther Butler, 36, Lapel, booked at 2:18 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jamie Jo Tomlinson, 35, Muncie, booked at 6:55 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Jerry Lyle Burton II, 40, Alexandria, booked at 7:10 p.m. Monday, hold for another jurisdiction.
• Richard Wayne Roberts, 42, 1900 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson, booked at 7:21 p.m. Monday, violation of continuum sanctions.
• Aaron Dee Capps, 36, Elwood, booked at 7:39 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Mitchell Ryan Moon, 31, 3500 block of Park Drive, Anderson, booked at 8:07 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and possession of marijuana.
• William Nordin Reed II, 44, Marion, booked at 2 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and hold for another jurisdiction.
• Shaun Mario Wells, 44, Alexandria, booked at 2:01 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.