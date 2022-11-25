Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Randall Brian McVay, 34, 800 block of Indiana Avenue, Anderson, booked at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday, driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana.
Lewis Tyrone Jones II, 29, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 12:48 p.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Justin Michael Lacey, 39, Elwood, booked at 12:54 p.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Colton Ray Love-Hickman, 33, Moonsville, booked at 1:09 p.m. Wednesday, inmate in possession of a dangerous device, failure to appear and court commitment.
Shawn Lee Arnold, 47, homeless, Anderson, booked at 1:13 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of failure to appear.
Tyler James Quitman Brown, 26, homeless, Anderson, booked at 2:38 p.m. Wednesday, parole violation.
Joshua Kaine Gilman, 29, 1000 block of West Second Street, Anderson, booked at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, burglary, criminal mischief and theft.
Sandra Jo Collins, 39, 3100 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 4:04 p.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Shane Alexander Riley, 33, Summitville, booked at 9:22 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of probation violation.
Jason Lee Bliss, 48, 800 block of Hazlett Street, Anderson, booked at 3:43 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Dakin Michael Updegraff, 27, Pendleton, booked at 5:47 a.m. Thursday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.