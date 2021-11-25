Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Phillip Ryan Bunch, 27, 1300 block of West Third Street, Anderson, booked at 7:24 a.m. Tuesday, confinement, battery and theft.
Haley Marie McMannis, 19, Elwood, booked at 7:58 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
Jacob Ross Springman, 20, Fishers, booked at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
Erin Diane Montano, 37, 2000 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 8:48 a.m. Tuesday, theft.
Ellis Logan Munger, 23, 200 block of Willow Lane, Anderson, booked at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, sexual battery, invasion of privacy and public indecency.
Troy Michael Whitley, 25, 2800 block of Crystal Street, Anderson, booked at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday, stalking, possession of a handgun without a license and probation violation.
Bret Alan Gardner, 27, Pendleton, booked at 3:43 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
Kristin Ann Pete, 35, Elwood, booked at 4:53 p.m. Tuesday, theft.
George Edward Skeen Jr., 56, 3000 block of Morton Street, Anderson, booked at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, violation of continuum sanctions.
Nathan Jacob Summers, 27, Brownsburg, booked at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday, violation of in-home detention.
James Andrew Saroka, 39, Elwood, booked at 6 p.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Mackenzie Evelyn Dowler, 20, Elwood, booked at 6:23 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Sara Beth Vorbroker, 34, Pendleton, booked at 6:31 p.m. Tuesday, three counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Dana Jean Stewart, 40, Ingalls, booked at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, auto theft, counterfeiting and failure to appear.
Ryan Jacob Stewart, 41, 3000 block of Sherman Street, Anderson, booked at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
Taisha Carol Gilbert, 39, address unknown, booked at 10:16 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
Howard Andrew Haley Sr., 57, Marion, booked at 1:07 a.m. Wednesday, reckless driving and two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Alexis Yvonne Simpson, 37, Daleville, booked at 1:59 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Robert M. Arnold, 36, 1700 block of Noble Street, Anderson, booked at 4:50 a.m. Wednesday, public intoxication and false informing.
Kevin Gregory Markham, 30, homeless, booked at 6:19 a.m. Wednesday, resisting law enforcement, battery against public safety official and disorderly conduct.
