Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Stacy Marie Sayers, 39, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday, three counts of violation of drug court.
• Cody Lee Fisher, 28, 1300 block of East 23rd Street, Anderson, booked at 7:29 p.m. Tuesday, court commitment.
• Michael Ray Rushton, 31, 900 block of County Road 240 North, Anderson, booked at 7:49 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of court commitment.
• Erik Sean Johnson, 24, Elwood, booked at 9:08 p.m. Tuesday, to counts of failure to appear and violation of probation.
• Adam James Ross, 28, 2100 block of Rosewood Drive, Anderson, booked at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday, possession of a schedule drug, parole violation and hold for work release.
• Allison Carol White, 23, 400 block of Redbud Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
