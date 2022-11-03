Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Sunday through Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Justin Scott Counceller, 39, 500 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson, booked at 2:29 a.m. Sunday, two counts of failure to appear.
Brian David Skidmore, 26, 1800 block of Silver Street, Anderson, booked at 2:50 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Timothy Eugene Newsome, 19, Shelburn, booked at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Brian Allen Rigsby, 42, Alexandria, booked at 1:16 p.m. Sunday, theft, assisting a criminal, failure to appear, probation violation and hold for another jurisdiction.
Anthony Michael Esparza, 20, 2700 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson, booked at 2:37 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery and strangulation.
Trevor Jacob Huff, 27, Elwood, booked at 6:25 p.m. Sunday, two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts operator never licensed and two counts of probation violation.
Noel Antonio Chirinos, Westfield, booked at 6:42 p.m. Sunday, neglect of a dependent and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Robert Haywood Hill, 29, 900 block of Woodlawn Drive, Anderson, booked at 10:39 p.m. Sunday, dealing in cocaine, manufacturing methamphetamine, theft of a firearm, unlawful carry of a firearm, resisting law enforcement and probation violation.
Allen Ray Buck Jr., 29, 2900 block of George Street, Anderson, booked at 11:09 p.m. Sunday, two counts of invasion of privacy.
Cassandra Sue Schnitz, 35, Warsaw, booked at 3:23 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
Joseph Michael Ogilive, 35, 5800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, booked at 4:28 p.m. Monday, perjury and probation violation.
Neil Andrew Clements, 51, Muncie, booked at 4:33 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
Gage Caleb Brown, 22, Gary, booked at 4:35 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
Joshua Steven Deck, 42, Middletown, booked at 4:54 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
Grandon J. Reed, 42, Pendleton, booked at 5:12 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
Zachariah Allen Caswell, 32, 1700 block of Silver Street, Anderson, booked at 5:29 p.m. Monday, two counts of failure to appear.
Conway Harden Harpe, 20, address unknown, booked at 5:36 p.m. Monday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
Gary Brooks, 55, Webster, Florida, booked at 5:38 p.m. Monday, intimidation.
David Leon Jones, 54, 2000 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson, booked at 6:59 p.m. Monday, murder and serious felon in possession of a firearm.
Nicholas Theodore Crabtree, 26, Noblesville, booked at 7:20 p.m. Monday, burglary, theft and possession of methamphetamine.
Tra’Kevion Sentrez Anthony, 20, address unknown, booked at 7:28 p.m. Monday, residential entry and criminal trespass.
Donald Ray Cochran-Hiday, 27, 4000 block of East County Road 300 North, Anderson, booked at 7:56 p.m. Monday, burglary, theft, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful carry of a firearm and domestic battery.
Alan Dean Dailey, 28, Alexandria, booked at 11:35 p.m. Monday, two counts of domestic battery and two counts of strangulation.
Meghan C. Isbell, 39, 200 block of East 35th Street, Anderson, booked at 11:46 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
Cynthia C. Mendez, 48, Noblesville, booked at 2:04 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Brittney Danielle Starr, 31, Elwood, booked at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and probation violation.
Robert Lee Moore, 40, Elwood, booked at 10:49 a.m. Tuesday, violation of in-home detention.
Rodriques Lamar Johnson, 36, homeless, Anderson, booked at 1:12 p.m. Tuesday, parole violation.
Dantae Deval Fouce, 44, Marion, booked at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday, court commitment.
Juan Edgar Escareno Guerrero, 28, Indianapolis, booked at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear, probation violation and hold for another jurisdiction.
Sherrie Ranae Gilbert, 42, Westville, booked at 4:36 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
Jonathan Paul Crim, 34, 700 block of East 27th Street, Anderson, booked at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of probation violation.
Autumn Rose Littell, 26, Alexandria, booked at 6:59 p.m. Tuesday, residential entry and criminal trespass.
Shane Alexander Riley, 33, Summitville, booked at 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
Amon Tyrek Barber, 20, 3100 block of Ridge Lane, Anderson, booked at 1:19 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
Daniel William Farlee, 19, homeless, Anderson, booked at 1:22 a.m. Wednesday, resisting law enforcement and driving with a suspended license.
Spencer Lance Peyton, 29, 2900 block of Harbour Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Frederic Charles Clamme, 30, 1500 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 4:29 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of battery.