Jail Log: Nov. 3
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 209;, total in custody 290.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor views the case and files official charges.
• Evelyn Phillips, 19, 210 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 9:26 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery with serious bodily injury by an adult against a faily member younger than 14.
• Merrill James Powers III, 45, 5400 block of South Old State Road 103, New Castle. Booked 9:33 a.m. Thursday, stalking, intimidation and invasion of privacy.
• Devin Grant Kepner, 36, 8300 block of Plaza Lane, Indianapolis. Booked 10:52 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear, three counts violation of probation and escape/violation of a home detention order.
• Hannah Brayal Creech, 26, 6500 block of North County Road 350 East, Alexandria. Booked 10:55 a.m. Thursday, neglect of dependent/child.
• Carl L. Roberts Jr., 34, 1000 block of Kipling Court, Indian Trail, North Carolina. Booked 1:15 p.m. Thursday, attempted theft.
• Rickey Allen Jordan Jr., 40, 600 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 6:34 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear and violation of work release.
• Tina Lynn McGuire, 45, 2400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 6:38 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Alfred Earl Johnson III, 23, 1300 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 8:13 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 and younger.
• Sarah Katherine Havens, 33, 1900 block of South G Street, Elwood. Booked 9:33 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Charles Edward Roberts III, 37, 1100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 9:56 p.m. Thursday, escape/flight from lawful detention.
• Renita Kay Hunt, 50, 900 block of West Jackson Street, Muncie. Booked 10:10 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Samuel Martin Ramos, 53, 2600 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 10:46 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Donte Cardillis Randolph, 29, 1800 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 12:17 a.m. Friday, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Steven Troy Steans, 58, homeless. Booked 8:53 a.m. Friday, violation of probation and contempt of court, child support.
• Corey M. Smith, 31, first block of Fairway Drive, Alexandria. Booked 10:29 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Shannon N. Richmond, 52, 6100 block of West Star Boulevard, Knightstown. Booked 1:58 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Timothy Eric Sanders, 26, 600 block of North Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 5:10 p.m. Friday, two counts violation of work release.
• Calab Lee Everling, 30, 600 block of 22nd Street, Elwood. Booked 5:34 p.m. Friday, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia and violation of probation.
• Jason Lee Vega, 37, 1800 block of Park Road, Anderson. Booked 11:58 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
