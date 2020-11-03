Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 250, total in custody 293.
These people were booked into the Madison County Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Kyaw Sein Hla, 47, 2400 block of Greentree Street, Indianapolis. Booked 8:01 a.m. Friday, public intoxication by alcohol and disorderly conduct.
• Demetrius Deon Muhammad, 24, 8000 block of Cottage Grove, Chicago. Booked 11 a.m. Friday, two counts battery with no injury on a corrections/penal officer and two counts battery with bodily waste.
• William E. Murdock, 56, 3700 block of Mundy Mill Drive, Oakwood. Booked 11:35 a.m. Friday, fraud.
• Adam Corey Chekoff, 40, 3000 block of Villa Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 1:10 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Jessica Lynn Carter, 33, 4200 block of Mellen Drive, Anderson. Booked 3:32 p.m. Friday, violation of probation, theft with a value up to $750 and false informing/reporting.
• Howard Lee Bradberry, 50, 3200 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked 6:40 p.m. Friday, possession of syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
• Natasha Lynn Gebert, 19, 1700 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:30 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Marcus Jon Tray Jordan, 20, 1200 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 11:31 p.m. Friday, failure to appear and violation of probation.
• Aaron Matthew Flecker, 31, 200 block of West John Street, Alexandria. Booked 1:23 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Holly M. Peavler, 37, 1800 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 3:53 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and possession of a handgun without a license.
• April Yvette Dudley, 51, 1100 block of 30th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:28 a.m. Saturday, probation violation and failure to appear.
• Michael David Van De Heede, 57, 3100 block of Meredith Way, Bettendorf, Iowa. Booked 10:11 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Reina Maria Lopez, 18, 900 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 11:35 a.m. Saturday, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Nicholas Benton Leakey, 38, 300 block of Beauvoir Circle, Anderson. Booked 2:32 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Amanda Beverlee Bleckman, 45, 2100 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 5:46 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Maurice Lemond Beverly Jr., 28, 1200 block of Nichol Avenue, Lapel. Booked 6:24 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Jason Kincaid Goins, 22, 6400 block of North County Road 425 East, Alexandria. Booked 6:54 p.m. Saturday, violation of work release.
• Annette Lowe Pruitt, 45, 4800 Block of No Name Road, Anderson. Booked 2:24 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Marcus Alex Watson, 28, 8600 block of Fluvia Terrace, Indianapolis. Booked 4:31 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Kristin Leeann Gluys, 36, Wilkinson. Booked 6:40 a.m. Sunday, battery with bodily injury.
• Elisha Breeann Bogue, 36, 2900 block of West County Road 1000 North, Alexandria. Booked 4:52 p.m. Sunday, possession of legend drug or precursor; dealing Schedule I, II, III controlled substance; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ishmon George Hester, 25, 2000 block of Cedar Street, Anderson. Booked 6:34 p.m. Sunday, aggravated battery and serious violent felon in possession of firearm.
• Harry Lee Roberson III, 52, 1200 block of Chipmunk Court, Anderson. Booked 1:20 a.m. Monday, violation of probation, failure to appear, theft of property with a value between $750 and $50,000 and burglary.
• Joshua Anthony Brooks, 24, 9200 block of East 40th Street, Indianapolis. Booked 3:34 a.m. Monday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and reckless driving.
• Richard Wayne Roberts, 42, 1900 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:36 a.m. Monday, two counts of failure to appear.
