Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Thursday through Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Jocara Denice McDaniel, 20, Muncie, booked at 1:14 p.m. Thursday, operator never licensed and warrants.
Autumn Rose Littell, 26, Alexandria, booked at 9:04 p.m. Thursday, criminal trespass, invasion of privacy, residential entry and probation violation.
Michael Cedric Allen, 62, Coventry Drive, Anderson, booked at 11:18 p.m. Thursday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in body and possession of marijuana.
Rodney Jerrett Rice, 32, Elwood, booked at 2:51 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
Van Lanorris Wimsatt, 54, 3100 block of Wayside Lane, Anderson, booked at 3:25 a.m. Friday, three counts of violation of day reporting.
Jeremy Keith Rogers II, 23, Middletown, booked at 3:38 a.m. Friday, driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance and probation violation.
Christopher Tyrone Davis, 40, 2700 block of West 25th Street, Anderson, booked at 9:31 a.m. Friday, two counts of failure to appear.
Samantha Joyce Diane Farris, 23, Pendleton, booked at 10:49 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
Qumaine Tyrazz Allen, 32, 1000 block of Indiana Mound Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 11:07 a.m. Friday, nonsupport of a dependent.
Steven Chad Ferguson, 45, Muncie, booked at 11:11 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
Samuel Adair Sutton Jr., 40, homeless, Anderson, booked at 11:14 a.m. Friday, two counts of failure to appear and nonsupport of a dependent.
Austin Kane Gant, 26, Goshen, booked at 1:25 p.m. Friday, probation violation.
Javondalon Nicole Lewis, 46, 400 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson, booked at 2:39 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
Zyrelle Marquez Williams, 19, 1300 block of Nicole Avenue, Anderson, booked at 7:56 p.m. Friday, two counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and two counts of receiving stolen property.
Abigall Patricia Rector, 29, Fishers, booked at 9:29 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
Charles Todd Holtsclaw, 62, 600 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 9:41 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Kayla Marie Rusk, 26, 1200 block of Woodside Drive, Anderson, booked at 10:07 p.m. Friday, driving with a suspended license, neglect of a dependent and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Harley Dawn Niccale Boothroyd, 27, Markleville, booked at 1:46 a.m. Saturday, two counts of failure to appear.
Joshua Joseph Hamilton, 43, Markleville, booked at 2:16 a.m. Saturday, theft, failure to appear, violation of suspended sentence, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
Akasha Christiana Lovely, 22, Indianapolis, booked at 3:35 a.m. Saturday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Antonio Rashon Smith, 38, 3000 block of Pitt Street, Anderson, booked at 4:07 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
Tylor Jay Keith Stanley, booked at 12:17 p.m. Saturday, burglary, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, unlawful carry of a handgun, auto theft and residential entry.
Anthony Joseph Sharpe, 41, Lapel, booked at 5:53 p.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement, habitual traffic violator, violation of a suspended sentence and violation of work release.
Lukus Jay Stapleton, 23, Alexandria, booked at 11:04 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery and strangulation.
Randi Louise McKinney, 28, Kokomo, booked at 11:06 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
Kala Roxanne Jarvis, 39, 1700 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson, booked at 12:43 a.m. Sunday, violation of sanctions.
Kevin C. Hollingsworth, 50, Alexandria, booked at 12:54 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
Kristen Lee Cebada, 38, Atlanta, booked at 9:04 a.m. Sunday, two counts of warrant arrest.
Denny Carl Hutton, 42, Battle Creek, Michigan, booked at 12:02 p.m. Sunday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Cody Reed Pidcock, 34, 2300 block of East 40th Street, Anderson, booked at 1:39 p.m. Sunday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Dawson Lee Long, 24, 5400 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 3:23 p.m. Sunday, three counts of possession of paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear.
Pennie K. Hornback, 40, 2400 block of Meridian Street, Anderson, booked at 9:27 p.m. Sunday, disorderly conduct.
Brandon J. Ridenour, 40, 900 block of Harvey Street, Anderson, booked at 10:27 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery and strangulation.
Paul Mark Clark, 59, 4000 block of North Indiana 9, Anderson, booked at 10:28 p.m. Sunday, battery and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Kyle Ashlyn Joslin, 23, 100 block of Chariot Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 12:47 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine.
Zachary Adam Clabaugh, 30, 100 block of East 21st Street, Anderson, booked at 1:13 a.m. Monday, probation violation and two counts of violation of a suspended sentence.
Hector Hinojosa, 52, address unknown, booked at 1:14 a.m. Monday, battery.
Sasha Maria Hughes, 33, address unknown, Anderson, booked at 1:40 a.m. Monday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and hold for another jurisdiction.
Jacquline Daniella Nunn, 32, 2100 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 3:48 a.m. Tuesday, operator never licensed, identity deception, possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear and probation violation.
Daniel Mark Hilligoss, 37, Laconia, booked at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
Tito Gonzalez-Rodriquez, 45, 900 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson, booked at 4:38 p.m. Tuesday, violation of in-home detention.
Christian Vaughn Miller, 28, 200 block of West County Road 375 North, Anderson, booked at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
Norman Dewayne Anderson Sr., 58, homeless, Anderson, booked at 6:21 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of failure to appear, domestic battery, confinement, and two counts of resisting law enforcement using a vehicle.
Annie Mae Deeter, 40, Elwood, booked at 6:32 p.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body.
Barbara Denise Lundy , 46, homeless, Anderson, booked at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday, violation of in-home detention.
Douglas Patrick Groves, 45, Arcadia, booked at 9:36 p.m. Tuesday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Jennifer Elizabeth White, 39, homeless, Anderson, booked at 9:42 p.m. Tuesday, hold for another jurisdiction.
James Allen Fippen, 46, 2900 block of Pearl Street, Anderson, booked at 10:33 p.m. Tuesday, four counts of nonsupport of a dependent, three counts of failure to appear, two counts of contempt of court and two counts of violation of work release.
James Harvey Sharpe, 43, Lapel, booked at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, three counts of failure to appear, driving with a suspended license and identity deception.
Jessica Ann Leisure, 43, 00 block of West 17th Street, Anderson, booked at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday, violation of adult day reporting.
Johnnie Robert Sparkman, 42, 100 block of Henry Street, Anderson, booked at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
Ryan Neal Edwards, 38, Lapel, booked at 1:01 a.m. Wednesday, stalking, intimidation, harassment and possession of a controlled substance.
Tiana Lynn Peters, 22, 1100 block of North County Road 200 East, Anderson, booked at 2 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Ronald Louis McClain Jr., 58, Alexandria, booked at 6:03 a.m. Wednesday, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
Jacob Tyler Johnson, 39, 3500 block of East Summer Lake Drive, Anderson, booked at 6:26 a.m. Wednesday, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
