Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 220; total in custody, 298.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Saturday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Kyle Duane Welsh, 27, 900 block of East Eighth Street, Alexandria. Booked 2:40 a.m. Saturday, burglary and criminal mischief with a loss between $750 and $50,000.
• Matthew Thomas Villalpando, 32, 1700 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 3:13 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• Eric Eugene Faulstich, 51, 800 block of North 14th Street, Elwood. Booked 7:11 a.m. Saturday, invasion pf privacy.
• Matthew David Carter, 24m 6400 block of West County Road 300 South, Anderson. Booked 7:36 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Benjamin Arthur Miller, 53, 5000 block of North Ind. 9, Anderson. Booked 2:49 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear and invasion of privacy.
• Joseph James Ringen, 31, 300 block of Tamarac Court, Pendleton. Booked 4:57 p.m. Saturday, burglary and theft of a firearm.
• Mark Alan Shock, 56, 3100 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 5:13 p.m. Saturday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• James Anthony Isom Tyree Williams, 37, 7900 block of East 35th Street, Indianapolis. Booked 10:54 p.m. Saturday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years; possession of a handgun without a license; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Landon Tyler Chappell, 27, homeless, Anderson. Booked 11:40 p.m. Saturday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Jessica L. Schuller, 37, 200 block of Peneton Street, Waterloo. Booked 2:14 a.m. Sunday, public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.
• Juan Sanchez, 28, 9000 block of South Tomahawk Terrace, Markleville. Booked 5:58 a.m. Sunday, operator never licensed.
• Zechariah Luvante Simmons, 28, 3000 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson. Booked 7:13 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance.
• Kaley A. Miller, 34. Booked 7:36 a.m. Sunday. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• William Tyler Dunlap, 23, 600 block of West 600 North, Alexandria. Booked 9:37 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Marci K. Wade, 51, 600 block of West Jefferson Street, Alexandria. Booked 11:28 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Robert Joseph Baker, 45, 1800 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 1:18 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery with serious bodily injury, escape/violation of home detention order, theft/larceny with a value up to $750, failure to appear and violation of suspended sentence.
• Joseph Fultz, 40. Booked 3:36 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Troy Anthony Anderson, 58, 700 block of Pricewood Court, Anderson. Booked 4:19 p.m. Sunday, criminal trespass.
• Russell Spencer Johnson, 50, 1500 block of South Ind. 37, Elwood. Booked 4:57 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery and confinement.
• Dominic Lamar Clemons, 39, 600 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 5:09 p.m. Sunday, habitual traffic offender.
• Kevin Jennings McIlwain Stewart, 19, 5000 block of South 1000 West, Anderson. Booked 10:03 p.m. Sunday, intimidation, pointing a firearm and possession of a handgun without a license.
