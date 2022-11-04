Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday or Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Christina Dawn Hawkins, 42, 3500 block of River Park Drive, Anderson, booked at 9:47 a.m. Wednesday, contempt of court.
Jim Patrick O’Bryant, 60, 1600 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson, booked at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Kaylan Paige Faulds, 30, 300 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson, booked at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, theft and probation violation.
Kenneth Jesse Howell Jr., 36, 3800 block of County Road 250 North, Anderson, booked at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
Cherie Nicole Kraus, 34, 1200 block of East 29th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:07 p.m. Wednesday, battery, battery with a deadly weapon, auto theft, robbery and theft.
Keron Davnis Devron Rodgers, 30, 300 block of West 27th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:22 p.m. Wednesday, violation of work release and failure to return to lawful detention.
James Lee Gonterman, 25, 1800 block of Poplar Street, Anderson, booked at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and criminal mischief.
Kenton Douglas Hughes, 58, 2500 block of County Road 450 North, Anderson, booked at 4:37 p.m. Wednesday, bond revocation.
Nicholas William Warren, 28, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson, booked at 5:34 p.m. Wednesday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Alan Dean Dailey, 55, Alexandria, booked at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
Crystal Renee Whinery, 39, 900 block of Hickory Street, Anderson, booked at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
Joseph Thomas, 24, homeless, Anderson, booked at 1:23 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and obstruction of justice.
Ashley Lee Robb, 36, Alexandria, booked at 4:01 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle without fiscal responsibility.