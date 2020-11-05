Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 225, total in custody 297.
These people were booked into the Madison County Monday to Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Joshua Anthony Brooks, 24, 9200 block of East 40th Street, Indianapolis. Booked 3:34 a.m. Monday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and reckless driving.
• Richard Wayne Roberts, 42, 1900 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:36 a.m. Monday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Michelle H. Boner, 45, 3300 block of East County Road 600 North, Anderson. Booked 1:36 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Dustin Wade Tomlin, 37, 500 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 11:41 a.m. Monday, violation of Community Transition Program.
• Joshua Jay Marshall, 22, 200 block of South 16th Street, Elwood. Booked 5:51 p.m. Monday, sexual misconduct with a minor, fondling.
• McKenzie Marie Boner, 24, 3300 block of East County Road 600 North, Anderson. Booked 6:29 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Fredrick J. Goodnight, 47, 13500 block of Guy Street, Fishers. Booked 12:43 a.m. Tuesday, check fraud with a forged instrument.
• Joshua Lee Barbee, 31, 2000 block of North County Road 700 West, Anderson. Booked 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance; possession of a handgun without a license; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Hannah Nyshel Watson, 23, 2100 block of East Stop 12, Indianapolis. Booked 3:26 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; identity deception.
• Kaylin P. Rivers, 26, 100 block of West 17th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:36 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and battery witht bodily injury.
• Michael Lee Rogers, 51, 900 block of High Street, Anderson. Booked 11:33 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery with prior unrelated convictions, strangulation, confinement, two counts intimidation and domestic battery.
• Zachariah Jordan Merriman, 23, 100 block of South County Road 400 East, Anderson. Booked 2:14 p.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement, battery against a public safety officer and disorderly conduct.
• Michael Chad Huff, 39, 900 block of South Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 5p.m. Tuesday, possession of legend drug or precursor.
• Rachel Amber Gwinn, 39, 100 block of Davis Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine; possession of syringe; common nuisance, legend drug; dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Preston Lee Lanning, 23, 3700 block of East County Road 600 North, Alexandria. Booked 6:21 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Edward Orson Jimenez, 57, 2600 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 6:56 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and battery with bodily injury.
• Wesly Lee Craig, 31, 400 block of East 34th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:47 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• William Ervin McLaughlin III, 37, 1300 block of Monroe Street, Alexandria. Booked 6:32 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of warrant arrest and six counts of failure to appear.
