Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Rickie Lee Allen Beeman Jr., 49, 1100 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson, booked at 9 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear and public intoxication.
Jonathan Eric Andrews Sr., 50, 5000 block of Stephany Drive, Anderson, booked at 10:35 a.m. Thursday, probation violation and obstruction of justice.
Ashley Danielle Lang, 37, Pendleton, booked at 12:36 p.m. Thursday, kidnapping and interference with custody.
Jesse W. Blinson, 32, 900 block of West First Street, Anderson, booked at 1:54 p.m. Thursday, court commitment.
Brittany Nicole Gray, 33, 2000 block of Fairview Street, Anderson, booked at 3:13 p.m. Thursday, public intoxication.
Shane Allen Gilbert, 48, 700 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 3:40 p.m. Thursday, violation of work release.
Zachary Vincent Carsten, 21, Elwood, booked at 3:41 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Jacob Dean Monyhan, 33, Sandborn, booked at 4:09 p.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
Donnie Jermaine Smith, 46, 2200 block of West 11th Street, Anderson, booked at 8:18 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery, confinement, violation of suspended sentence and probation violation.
Bernard Marquis Stidhum, 33, 1500 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson, booked at 8:27 p.m. Thursday, attempted murder, aggravated battery and serious violent felon in possession of a firearm.
Jason Ray Hart, 31, 2800 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 8:37 p.m. Thursday, court commitment.
Vatravion Adonnis Steen, 18, 2500 block of West 11th Street, Anderson, booked at 8:53 p.m. Thursday, criminal recklessness, criminal recklessness shooting firearm into inhabited structure and probation violation.
Ryan Jacob Stewart, 42, Anderson, booked at 2:49 a.m. Friday, criminal trespass.
Sandra Sue Jones, 59, Elwood, booked at 3:55 a.m. Friday, possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia.
David Leon McCorkle, 41, Elwood, booked at 6:24 a.m. Friday, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.