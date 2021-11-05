Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 232. Total in custody, 307.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Monday to Wednesday.
• Eric Louis Tate,36, 900 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 2:23 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Jeffrey Colton Downs, 23, 100 block of Redbud Circle, Anderson. Booked 6:48 a.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Kyle Andrew Williams, 30, 3400 block of East County Road 350 South, Tipton. Booked 3:33 a.m. Tuesday, attempted violation of probation.
• William Michael Ridge,44, 400 block of East County Road 300 North, Anderson. Booked 11:07 a.m. Tuesday, identity deception, theft/larceny with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Michael Barron Dimas, 29, 1400 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Austin Blake Caves, 25, first block of Leota Street, Orestes. Booked 2:22 p.m. Wednesday, auto theft.
• Charles Matthew Heater, 21, 1500 block of South Ind. 37, Elwood. Booked 4:44 p.m. Tuesday, two counts violation of Drug Court.
• Andrew Scott Hughes, 44, 2000 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:53 p.m. Tuesday, two counts violation of Drug Court.
• Korben Aeron Slayton, 24, 1300 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 8:55 p.m. Tuesday, two counts possession of methamphetamine; two counts possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance; two counts possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; two counts maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substances; and two counts possession of paraphernalia.
• Braedyn Andrew Slayton, 21, 400 block of South 21st Street, Elwood. Booked 9:24 p.m. Tuesday, two counts contempt of court.
• Justin Dale Lewis, 23, 200 block of Hallowell Drive, Pendleton. Booked 12:59 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation and failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.