Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 217, total in custody 284.
These people were booked into the Madison County Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Christopher Lee Bryan, 37, 1900 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Amber Nicole Height, 36, 1900 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked 5:38 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of bond revocation and two counts of resisting law enforcement.
• Charles Stephens Parnell, 32, 800 block of West Jefferson Street, Alexandria. Booked 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Roger Michael Bowen, 66, 7800 block of South Lakeside Drive, Pendleton. Booked 6:59 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.