JAIL LOG
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 224. Total in custody: 293.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Samuel Adam Hunter, 43, 1600 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 12:59 a.m. Wednesday, violation of pre-trial release.
• Eric Louis Tate, 36, 900 block of Walnut Street, Anderson.Booked 2:23 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Brian Scott Neal, 51, 12200 block of North Indiana 9, Alexandria. Booked 8:52 a.m. Wednesday, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Thomas Leon Wilson, 19, 9300 block of Indiana 67, Fortville. Booked 9:32 a.m. Wednesday, battery with moderate bodily injury and strangulation in which the victim lost consciousness.
• Brian T. Shackelford, 23. Booked 10:28 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury and strangulation with no/minor injury.
• Autumn Faye Patrick, 34, 2300 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 11:28 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Zachary Michael Rhamy, 21, 300 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 12:03 p.m., strangulation with no/minor injury.
• Brion Darnell Shar, 36, 600 block of East Dunn Street, Muncie. Booked 2:36 p.m. Wednesday, two counts violation of Community Corrections.
• Kenneth Edward Swift Sr., 54, 400 block of North Main Street, Gaston. Booked 2:58 p.m. Wednesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Melissa Erin Morados, 37, 5—block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy and violation of Community Corrections.
• Tama Gene Butts, 31, 2600 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 5:23 p.m. Wednesday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Casie Marie Jane Sue Bouslo, 42, 6600 block of West Indiana 128, Frankton. Booked 5:36 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating with a controlled substance in the body; reckless driving and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dale Allen Brown, 56, 1900 block of Drexel Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:59 p.m. Wednesday, violation of Drug Court.
• Anthony Edward Baxter, 28, 100 block of Time Square Court, Anderson. Booked 6:16 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Adam-Joe Lastorm Jones Hammers,31, 1000 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked 8:18 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• Jack Wesley Osborn Jr., 54, 1200 block of North John Street, Elwood. Booked 8:37 p.m. Wednesday, two counts failure to appear.
• Nichole Annette Hiner, 35, 8700 bock of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. 12:16 a.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and resisting law enforcement, escape/fleeing from lawful detention, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and auto theft.
• Jacob Tyler Johnson, 38, 3500 block of East Sumner Lake Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:28 a.m. Thursday, two counts violation of Community Corrections.
• Julio Cesar Garcia-Lopez, 22. 5:07 a.m. Thursday, two counts placement of prohibited 911 call and two counts false informing of a crime.
• Brandon Drake Stephany, 33, 3100 block of Mill Street, Anderson. Booked 5:19 a.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief with property damage of $750.
