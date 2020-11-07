Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Anthony McKae Copas, 25, 4900 block of South 300 West, New Palestine. Booked 9:49 a.m. Thursday, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury.
• Bryce Michael Longnecker, 24, 2100 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 11:48 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine; possession of legend drug or precursor; possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of paraphernalia; maintaining a common nuisance; and possession of syringe.
• David Jonathan Winningham, 52, 2700 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 12:42 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy and theft with a value between, $750 and $50,000.
• Donald Joe Witcher, 56, 11700 block of Maple Street, Poland. Booked 2:38 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Amber Dawn Monce, 27, homeless. Booked 3:10 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• James Lucas Smith, 39, 400 block of Wheeler Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:01 p.m. Thursday, two counts contempt of court.
• Nathaniel Garrison Riggs, 27, 1900 block of West Balsam Street, Anderson. Booked 6:01 p.m. Thursday, two counts violation of probation.
• Br’Yon Lawaun Perry, 326, 100 block of Plum Street, Anderson. Booked 7:13 p.m., obstruction of justice and escape/failure to return to lawful detention.
• Bradley Earl Hubbard, 48, 1700 block of West 23rd Street, Anderson. Booked 7:34 p.m., Thursday, violation of probation.
