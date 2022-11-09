Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Friday through Monday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Erica Dale Woodall, 46, Richmond, booked at 9:58 a.m. Friday, court commitment.
Lorie Lynn Fox, 53, Pendleton, booked at 11:43 a.m. Friday, theft.
Dan Lee Eller, 35, 400 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson, booked at 3:39 p.m. Friday, resisting law enforcement, strangulation and battery on a public safety official.
Zane Christopher Holman, 63, homeless, Anderson, booked at 3:47 p.m. Friday, habitual traffic violator and resisting law enforcement.
Robert Antonio Wilson Jr., 31, 2400 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson, booked at 4:04 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Roger Eugene McClain, 62, Noblesville, booked at 4:42 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Jeremiah Scott Short, 43, 300 block of East 31st Street, Anderson, booked at 4:51 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Tod Milton Grabbe, 53, Columbus, booked at 5:19 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Mechel Renae Nieman, 44, Elwood, booked at 8:26 p.m. Friday, theft, failure to appear and two counts of probation violation.
Shaun Del Wood, 38, Ingalls, booked at 9:23 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
Damon Michael McPhearson, 28, Elwood, booked at 2:26 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine, violation of sanctions, possession of a syringe, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement and parole violation.
Morris Lee Thomas, 48, 1600 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson, booked at 3:14 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
Conner Matthew Hunt, 23, Greenfield, booked at 3:24 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in body.
Charles William Dunlap, 42, 1700 block of Delaware Street, Anderson, booked at 4:33 a.m. Saturday, court commitment.
Michael Lee Pearson Jr., 41, Elwood, booked at 2:39 p.m. Saturday, two counts of battery.
Trent Wade Morgan, 29, Pendleton, booked at 9:54 p.m. Saturday, two counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Dustin Allen Davis, 32, Cicero, booked at 12:53 a.m. Sunday, criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.
Angel Ismael Herrera, 29, homeless, Anderson, booked at 1:29 a.m. Sunday, possession of marijuana and three counts of hold for another jurisdiction.
James Alfred Peek Jr., 61, 200 block of West 12th Street, Anderson, booked at 3:46 a.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
Tyler Lee Humphrey, 27, 3600 block of Hamilton Place, Anderson, booked at 5:25 a.m. Sunday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Morgan Michelle Joan-Cobb, 24, Mooresville, booked at 7:49 a.m. Sunday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and two counts operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% to 0.15%.
Scott Michael Purdy, 45, 3300 block of County Road 200 South, Anderson, booked at 9:08 a.m. Sunday, intimidation, two counts of invasion of privacy, residential entry and probation violation.
Harley Christine Harless, 29, 300 block of Hawthorne Avenue, Anderson, booked at 11:13 a.m. Sunday, two counts of invasion of privacy.
Meghan Suzanne Mills, 24, 700 block of High Street, Anderson, booked at 6:36 p.m. Sunday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Amy Rene Warner, 45, Lapel, booked at 6:53 p.m. Sunday, two counts of failure to appear.
Deandre Lamont Ledsinger, 34, Muncie, booked at 7:14 p.m. Sunday, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.
Michelle Ann Ransom, 51, 2600 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 9:02 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
Tennille E. Nation, 45, Pendleton, booked at 10:52 p.m. Sunday, hold for another jurisdiction and false identity statement.
Walter Yovani Ramierz-Martinez, 35, Pendleton, booked at 12:39 a.m. Monday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operator never licensed.
Harry Arthur Irwin IV, 34, 1900 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson, booked at 1:11 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
Thomas Eugene Rogers, 24, Muncie, booked at 2:26 a.m. Monday, public intoxication.