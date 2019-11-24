These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday and Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Shalee Kay Murdock, 23, 2200 block of East Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 11:21 a.m. Friday, maintaining a common nuisance.
• Victoria Larissa Moore, 22, 2400 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 11:43 a.m. Friday, neglect of dependent.
• Charles Anthony Smith, 58, 200 block of Woodworth Avenue, Frankton. Booked 3:46 a.m. Friday, operating while intoxicated and operator never licensed.
• Coty Alan Jackson, 30, 1300 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked 5:19 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy and false informing.
• Aleysha Michelle Jones, 24, 1400 block of South 25th Street, Elwood. Booked 5:39 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy and false informing.
• Brenda Jo Counceller, 46, 100 block of North Meridian Street, Ingalls. Booked 7:16 p.m. Fridaym attempted contempt of court.
• Brent Thomas Shepherd, 43, 3100 block of East County Road 400 North, Anderson. Booked 7:41 p.m. Friday, driving while suspended, prior.
• Alan D Brammer, 54, 5000 block of Quail Ridge Drive, Muncie. Booked 7:43 p.m. Friday, operating while intoxicated, endangering a person.
• Joshua Wayne Ridgway, 44, 700 block of West 27th Street, Fairbanks, Alaska. Booked 9:05 p.m. Friday, possession of syringe.
• Jordan Craig Everling, 26, 2500 block of South F Street, Elwood. Booked 10:18 p.m. Friday, theft.
• Albert Bradley Ray Schweitzer, 30, 500 block of West Vinyard Street, Anderson. Booked 1:42 a.m. Saturday, possession of marijuana, hash oil hashish.
• Curtus Russell Colwell, 34, 2800 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:55 a.m. Saturday, criminal confinement, intimidation, domestic battery interference with reporting of a crime and failure to appear.
• Jerald Dean Humphrey Jr., 50, 100 block of Oxford Avenue, Pendleton. Booked 6:39 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance and failure to appear.
• Kevin James Arshad Terry Lake, 26, 1500 block of Miller Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:54 a.m. Saturday, trafficking with an inmate, controlled substance.
• Matthew Alan Fleener, 32, 2900 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked 11:20 a.m. Saturday, criminal trespass.
