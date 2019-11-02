Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 280, total in custody 386.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Steve Allen Vincent Jr., 34, of the 400 block of North Third Street, Elwood. Booked at 6:13 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement and hold for in home detention.
• Marquise Synque Hayes, 24, of the 3400 block of South K Drive, Chicago, Illinois. Booked at 6:41 a.m. Thursday, assisting a criminal and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Maurice Eugene Hilliard, 26, homeless. Booked 9:56 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Gabriel Issac Mock, 20, 500 block of West 33rd Street, Anderson. Booked 10:26 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Drew Jefferson Ball, 26, 2900 block of East Elm Drive, Alexandria. Booked 12:35 p.m. Thursday, escape and theft.
• Taylor Marie Wheeler, 23, 2800 block of Deerfield Road, Anderson. Booked 4:15 p.m. Thursday, murder and criminal confinement.
• Brandon Drake Stephany, 31, 3100 block of Mill Street, Anderson. Booked 4:24 p.m. Thursday, two counts of failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.
• Don Darnell Allen, 25, 1500 block of East 93rd Street, Chicago, Illinois, false informing, counterfeiting driver’s license, fraud on financial institutions, fraud, synthetic identity deception and identity deception.
• Dashaun Lawrence Sims, 19, 800 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:44 p.m. Thursday, two counts of violation of work release.
• Yasuko Fleck, 53, 6732 Sun River Drive, Fishers. Booked 7:26 p.m. Thursday. Booked 7:26 p.m. Thursday, operating while intoxicated, endangering a person.
• Steven Chad Ferguson, 42, 1100 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 12:56 a.m. Friday, criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement and intimidation.
• Richard Cameron Dixon, 52, homeless, Anderson. Booked 12:58 a.m. Friday, theft.
• Brandyn Daishon Thomas Miller, 32, 2000 block of East 24th Street, Muncie. Booked 1:37 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Melissa Ann Epperly, 54, 200 block of Metro Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 1:58 a.m. Friday, contempt of court.
• Jeffrey Lee Hillenberg, 33, 800 block of East 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:04 a.m. Friday, parole violation.
• David Craig Britton, 58, 1900 block of Euclid Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:20 a.m. Friday, leaving the scene of an accident causing injury.
• Steven Brandon Tompkins, 47, 1700 block of Redfern Way, Anderson. Booked 2:25 a.m. Friday, driving while suspended, prior, and failure to appear.
• Maurice Quenton Sherrod, 52, 2300 block of East Third Street, Anderson. Booked 2:43 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Logan Max Walters, 29, 2800 block of Delaware Street, Anderson. Booked 5:36 a.m. Friday, contempt of court, child support.
