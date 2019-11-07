Jail log
Madison County Jail inmate total 251. Total in custody, 373.
The following people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• John Cary Nunn, 52, of the 2400 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked at 12:13 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Joseph Gwinn Diciurcio, 33, of the 100 block of Duck Creek Lane, Noblesville. Booked at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday, violation of work release.
• Shane Alistar Reddington, 27, of the 1200 block of East First Street, Greenfield. Booked at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday, probation violation.
• Rachele Lynn Bowling, 33, of the 7300 block of Tappan Drive, Indianapolis. Booked at 5:04 p.m. Tuesday, hold for other jurisdiction and court commitment.
• Troy Wayne Thornberry, 34, of the 1800 block of Woodbine Drive, Anderson. Booked at 5:08 p.m. Tuesday, criminal trespass and possession of methamphetamine.
• Dustin James Haskett, 35, of the 900 block of South County Road 300 East, Anderson. Booked at 1:23 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation and failure to appear.
• Michael Wayne Evans, 57, of the 2400 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:23 a.m. Wednesday, battery: with no or minor injury.
• Deandre Lamar Turner, 28, of the 4000 block of Lee Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:02 a.m. Wednesday, dealing in methamphetamine.
• Lance Christopher Morgan, 29, of the 1700 block of Redfern Way, Anderson. Booked at 2:34 a.m. Wednesday, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and hold for 10 day probation violation.
• Zachary Rene Hill, 34, of the 9200 block of West County Road 1000 North, Elwood. Booked at 5:02 a.m. Wednesday, theft and hold for other jurisdiction.
