jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 270, total in custody 390.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Mario Darnell Holsinger, 53, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, battery with bodily waste on a law enforcement/corrections officer.
• Brandon Ty Bingham, 35, 1300 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:59 a.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• Adam James Ross, 27, 2100 block of Rosewood Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:26 a.m. Wednesday, parole violation.
• Stacie Mae Cook, 39, 2400 block of North Blaine, Muncie. Booked 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Rodrick Deshon Nunn, 30, 1100 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked 2:27 p.m. Wednesday, driving while suspended, prior.
• Clark Allen Cummins, 53, 1900 block of Deer Crossing, Pendleton. Booked 7:02 p.m. Wednesday, operating while intoxicated, previous conviction; operating while intoxicated, endangering a person; and operating while intoxicated.
• Flora Jean Pryor, 62, 2200 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:42 p.m. Wednesday, false statement on a criminal history application.
• Tyrone Joseph Bethel, 44, 800 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 12:59 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Joshua Andrew Swan, 46, 100 block of Bayridge, Pendleton. Booked 1:23 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation and robbery.
• Estella Leora Brown, 44, 3000 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 2:06 a.m. Thursday, two counts of civil contempt of court.
• Robert Lee Brown, 34, 1500 block of South F Street, Elwood. Booked 2:26 a.m. Thursday, contempt of court, child support; residential entry, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dale Robert Wisler, 55, 1900 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 4:13 a.m. Thursday, civil contempt of court.
• Patricia Kay Lowe, 41, 2500 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 5:41 a.m. Thursday, two counts of residential entry, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of paraphernalia and two counts of false informing.
• Megan Renee Garcia, 34, 2100 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked 6:04 a.m. Thursday, operating while intoxicated.
