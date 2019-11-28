Jail Log
Inmates at the Madison County Jail: 250. Total in custody: 365. These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Denise Marie Wenson, 54, 3100 block of Fletcher Street, booked at 8:20 p.m. Monday, charged with domestic battery.
• Timothy Lee Vaughn, 65, homeless, Anderson, booked at 8:31 p.m. Monday, charged with domestic battery.
• Thomas Wayne Gregory, 45, 100 block of Jackson Street, booked at 9:14 p.m. Monday, charged with violation of work release and violation of sanctions.
• Bridgette Marie Abbott, 34, Alexandria, booked at 11:49 p.m. Monday, charged with two counts of contempt of court.
• Joshua Dale Pugh, 32, 500 block of Federal Drive, booked at 1:36 a.m. Tuesday, charged with two counts of contempt of court.
• Aaron Harry Moneyhun, 22, 400 block of Vinyard Street, booked at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday, charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated.
• Troy Wayne Thornberry, 34, 1800 block of Woodbine Drive, booked at 3:27 a.m. Tuesday, charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
• Emery Wilson Jr., 59, of the 800 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 4:23 p.m. Tuesday, violation continuum sanctions.
• Trevor Alan Willhoite, 28, of the 1800 block of South Plaza Drive, Elwood. Booked at 4:26 p.m. Tuesday, contempt of court – child support.
• Corey James Jackson, 37, of the 900 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 5:08 p.m. Tuesday, violation of mental health court.
• Kenzie Paige Landaker-Taylor, 25, homeless. Booked at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Allen Wayne Scott, 39, of homeless. Booked at 6:19 p.m. Tuesday, failure return lawful detention, violation of work release, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine and identity deception.
• Christopher B. Carson, 39, of the 4700 block of East County Road 200 North, Anderson. Booked at 7:09 p.m. Tuesday, contempt of court.
• Aura Louise Wallace, 32, of the 300 block of West Chipaway Drive, Alexandria. Booked at 7:28 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Paula Sue Keaton, 52, of the 2300 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked at 11:16 p.m. Tuesday, contempt of court.
• David Andrew Linson, 28, of the 6200 block of East County Road 100 South, Fillmore. Booked at 2:01 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Ryan Christopher Gabriello, 22, of the 600 block of Lennox Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:41 a.m. Wednesday, carry handgun without license, criminal recklessness and unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon.
