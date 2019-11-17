Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday and Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Lela Rochelle Buck, 45, 900 block of Avalon Lane, Chesterfield. Booked 7:02 p.m. Friday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Perry Scott Baxter, 56, 4000 block of Suzan Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:40 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Brandon Todd Gritzmacher, 26, 2600 block of West 34th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:46 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Steve Anthony Wilson, 51, 1600 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:27 p.m. Friday, failure to appear and driving while suspended, prior.
• Nicholas R Dockery, 29, 200 block of East 31st Street, Anderson. Booked 1:21 a.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement.
• Owen William Dupuis, 21, 200 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 4:28 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Jessica Dawniel Redd, 37, 2200 block of Lafayette Street, Anderson. Booked 4:33 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Robert John Morris, 48, 1900 block of South Sheridan Street, Elwood. Booked 6:30 p.m., failure to appear.
