Inmates at the Madison County Jail: 267. Total in custody: 397. These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Saturday and Sunday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jason Andrew Friend, 45, of the 600 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:28 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
• David Michael Wright, 53, of the 2400 block of South I Street, Elwood. Booked at 8:13 p.m. Saturday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear.
• Larhonda Jane Stewart, 36, of the 1700 block of Fulton Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 10:32 p.m. Saturday, probation violation-initial warrant and operator never licensed.
• Joseph Varnal Collins, 40, of the 100 block of Inman Drive, Ingalls. Booked at 12:49 a.m. Sunday, OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC, attempted OWI: endangering a person and attempted domestic battery.
• Samantha Michelle Hanaway, 31, of the 1000 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked at 12:50 a.m. Sunday, court commitment.
• Bonnie Jo Gonzalez, 51, of the 3900 block of Ridge Road, Anderson. Booked at 1:55 a.m. Sunday, obstruction of justice.
• Brittany Rose Jackson, 30, of the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:02 a.m. Sunday, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, domestic battery, contempt of court.
• Charlene Marie Clark, 36, of the 200 block of North County Road 600 East, Elwood. Booked at 5:41 a.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• Breanna Nicole Miles, 22, of the 1800 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:08 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery and strangulation.
