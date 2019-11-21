Jail Log
Inmates at the Madison County Jail: 259. Total in custody: 383.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Colby Lamar Sweitzer, 29, of the 2200 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked at 10:54 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Barry Stephen Bogart, 52, of the 1800 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, parole violation.
• Tony Alan Hazelwood, 20, of the 1500 block of North East Street, Elwood. Booked at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy and intimidation.
• Christopher Neil Thompson, 47, of the 800 block of East 21st Street, Anderson. Booked at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order.
• Jermaine Cortez Hood, 24, of the 500 block of Alhambra Drive, Anderson. Booked at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order.
• Frank Vincent Macak, 60, of the 1500 block of Nelle Street, Anderson. Booked at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy and battery with no or minor injury.
• Tyler Louis Albano, 27, of the 4900 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked at 3:49 p.m. Tuesday, violation of work release.
• Cody Wayne Boyce, 29, of the 900 block of North Park Avenue, Alexandria. Booked at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Daysha Rachelle Helpling, 29, of the 400 block of Milton Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, driving while suspended: prior.
• Lorraine Ann Marsh, 52, of the 300 block of West 2nd Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
