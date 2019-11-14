Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 269, total in custody 396.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday through Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Tony Allen White, 38, 1100 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:59 p.m. Monday, false informing.
• Dakota Wayne Leever, 19, 2300 block of Carter Drive, Henderson, Kentucky. Booked 6:58 p.m. Monday, theft, two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.
• Joseph Lee Rhoads, 47, 2100 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked 6:59 p.m. Monday, driving while suspended, prior.
• Danny Joel Helton, 48, 800 block of North 11th Street, Elwood. Booked 8:05 p.m. Monday, auto theft.
• Jodi Alynn Jackson, 32, 4400 block of East County Road 700 North, Alexandria. Booked 12:08 p.m. Tuesday, operating while intoxicated, controlled substance.
• Michelle Deann Ice, 42, 1000 block of Washington Parkway, Elwood. Booked 1:53 p.m. Tuesday, three counts of failure to appear.
• Blake Aaron Dillon Jackson, 19, 1800 block of Poplar Street, Anderson. Booked 2:52 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
• Raymond Anthony Waymire Jr., 44, 2600 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 5:43 p.m. Tuesday, contempt of court, child support, and check deception.
• Rodney Bryant Orman Jr., 27, 2500 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 5:44 p.m. two counts of violation of drug court.
• Bryanlee Lopez, 23, 500 block of Fourth Avenue, Edinburg, Texas. Booked 6:08 p.m. Tuesday, criminal contempt of court.
• David Earl Scruggs, 50, 2500 block of Mounds road, Anderson. Booked 7:55 p.m. Tuesday, violation of suspended sentence, escape and violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Sherae Lynn Wright, 48, 1800 block of South Q Street, Elwood. Booked 8:16 p.m. Tuesday, neglect of dependent; operating while intoxicated, endangering a person; and operating while intoxicated.
• Stephanie Michelle Esparza, 18, 3900 block of Hoosier Woods Court, Anderson. Booked 8:31 p.m. Tuesday, battery with no injury on a law enforcement officer and resisting law enforcement.
• Andre Ramone Bonner, 44, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:37 p.m. Tuesday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Charity Lynn Galindo, 38, 2700 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, battery with no injury on a law enforcement officer and resisting law enforcement.
• Larry Ronald Hendrix Jr., 61, 400 block of West Third Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:39 a.m. Wednesday, possession of paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, hash oil hashish; possession of a controlled substance; and possession or use of legend drug or precursor.
• Arthur Eugene Richardson, 52, 1000 block of Melrose Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:13 a.m. Wednesday, parole violation.
