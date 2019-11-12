jail log
Madison County Jail inmate total 262. Total in custody, 391.
The following people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Sunday and Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jaron Micheal Hollingsworth, 19, of the first block of West 37th Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:05 p.m. Sunday, criminal confinement and interference with reporting of crime.
• Quiller A. Kelley, 51, of the 800 block of West County Road 900 North, Alexandria. Booked at 5:27 p.m. Sunday, OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC.
• Drew Alexander Mlynarik, 24, of the 19300 block of Sandbar Drive, Noblesville. Booked at 6:28 p.m. Sunday, OWI: .15 BAC or greater and refusal to submit to chemical test.
• Robert Jay Bryant, 46, of the 7400 block of Sprague Street, Anderson. Booked at 7:35 p.m. Sunday, compulsory attendance; parent’s responsibility, operator never licensed and DWS: prior.
• Kama Leigh Fann, 37, of the 700 block of Ellenhurst Drive, Anderson. Booked at 9:25 p.m. Sunday, two counts of theft, operator never licensed and hold for other jurisdiction.
• Jeffrey Michael Banker, 58, of the 1700 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:14 a.m. Monday, battery: no/ minor injury.
• Larry Dwayne Obryant II, 36, of the 300 block of North 11th Street, Frankton. Booked at 1:16 a.m. Monday, criminal recklessness, battery aggravated with a deadly weapon and neglect of dependent.
• Richard Henry Thomas, 36, of the 1500 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:35 a.m. Monday, sex offender registration violations.
• Thomas William Wallace, 51, of the 700 block of South Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked at 1:47 a.m. Monday, intimidation and domestic battery.
• Joshua Travis Blackburn, 38, of the 8600 block of North County Road 175 East, Springport. Booked at 2:04 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Andrew James- Paul Cox, 29, of the 700 block of North Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked at 2:28 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine and DWS: prior.
• Michelle Jayna Johnson, 33, of the 1900 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 2:29 a.m. Monday, three counts of failure to appear and possession of syringe.
• Jerry Morgan III, 58, of the 1300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:33 a.m. Monday, intimidation, domestic battery, criminal confinement and interference with reporting of crime.
• Courtney Phillip Jackson, 29, of the 1500 block of Weslow Court, Anderson. Booked at 5:16 a.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Linda Jean Baldwin, 56, of the 200 block of Longwood Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 6:05 a.m. Monday, violation of probation and failure to appear.
• Kalia Sue Walker, 30, of the 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:12 a.m. Monday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and visiting a common nuisance – drugs.
• Justin Alan Edmondson, 30, of the 4800 block of East County Road 350 East, Middletown. Booked at 6:13 a.m. Monday, violation of work release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.